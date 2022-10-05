Pastfinders will be presenting a program on the people of the West Indies and their history starting 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13, via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Diane M. Warmsley is a genealogist and family historian with over 25 years of experience. Registration is required.
The program will spotlight five essential themes that have particular importance for genealogical study and research in the West Indies. Within this context, a sweeping history of the West Indies is revealed, the peoples who inhabited the region are identified, and major migrations are explored.
A question-and-answer period will follow.
ABOUT THE SPEAKER
Diane M. Warmsley is a genealogist and family historian with over twenty-five years of experience. She holds a certificate in Professional Genealogical Research from Boston University and an M.S. degree in Education. She enjoys providing professional-level services to clients and advancing genealogy through classes and lectures. Her presentations include African American genealogy, Genealogy for Beginners, Jewish genealogy, and West Indian genealogy.
She has presented at private organizations, genealogical societies and national institutes including the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society’s Virtual Conference, Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy (SLIG), the Institute of Genealogy and Historical Research (IGHR), and the New York State Family History Conference.
Warmsley is a member of the Greater New York Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Association of Professional Genealogists, National Genealogical Society, New York Genealogical and Biographical Society, and a charter member of the Sons and Daughters of the United States Middle Passage lineage society.