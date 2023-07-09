CliftonLarsonAllen LLP (CLA), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced career advancements for professionals across the country, including eight in Lakeland, Sebring, and Winter Haven. The advancements are effective July 1.
With more than 130 offices across the United States, CLA serves clients of all sizes, providing advice, counsel, and professional services in wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, and consulting and outsourcing. Annually, CLA recognizes its talented professionals, like those advancing today, for their exceptional contributions to their clients and the firm’s continued growth and development. The individuals advancing today in Central Florida include:
• Raub Test, manager, tax
• Jennifer Negron, busienss operations assistant controller, nonprofit
• Katherine Underwood, senior, tax
• Rebekah Horstman, operations director
• Lauren Watters, senior, tax
• Hannah Parana, director, tax
• Tyler Griffin, senior, nonprofit
• Kaleigh Nelson, senior, state and local government
“Our clients have come to expect the best from the CLA family. Today we are advancing and celebrating the commitment these individuals have shown to helping our clients grow their businesses and build success,” said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA. “I am grateful for their hard work and to have them as valued members of the CLA family.”
CLA believes in inspired careers and advancing from within. With more than 9,000 employees representing thousands of clients, CLA has created mentorship programs and leadership connections to provide career paths for all employees. CLA takes pride in helping employees move into new roles within the company to challenge each other and to learn new skills. This has enabled the firm to continue to expand into new markets and verticals, providing clients with a wealth of resources in accounting, professional services, wealth advisory, audit and much more.
“In today’s changing economy and business climate, it is more important than ever to have deep, essential and meaningful connections to our clients,” Lance Schmidt said. “As they change and evolve, our people need to be right alongside, guiding them on their wealth enhancement and business development journey. These advancements reflect the incredible relationships we have with our clients across the board.”