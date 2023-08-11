About Clown Day and Clown WeekWhen is Clown Day and Week? International Clown Week: always August 1 - 7. National Clown Day: Saturday of International Clown WeekBoth International Clown Week and National Clown Day were created to give recognition to those funny clowns that make us laugh and smile. It is estimated that there are over 10,000 clowns in organized clown groups, and over 20,000 clowns worldwide. They all have one goal in mind, and that’s to make us happy. You can celebrate just the day, or the whole week. Wwe recommend a week-long celebration.On this day and week, clowns around the world do what they do best…. they clown around, holding events at malls, nursing homes, schools, and educational events. All react