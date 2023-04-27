Colorado Rep. Brianna Titone sits in the wheel of a tractor on display before Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation that forces manufacturers to provide the necessary manuals, tools, parts and even software to farmers so they can fix their own machines Tuesday, April 25, during a ceremony outside the State Capitol in downtown Denver. Colorado is the first state to put the right-to-repair law into effect while at least 10 other states are considering similar measures.