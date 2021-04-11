SEBRING — This month, Highlands County turns 100, and you’re invited to her birthday party.
It starts next weekend and goes for a week. First, is the Heritage Festival at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate on Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff will display historical photos and commemorate centennial T-shirts and serve orange juice courtesy of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association.
Then, the following week, the Board of County Commission has moved its April 20 meeting from Tuesday to Friday, April 23, the official 100th anniversary of when Gov. Cary A. Hardee signed an act of the Florida Legislature that split the extensive DeSoto County into DeSoto, Charlotte, Glades, Hardee and Highlands Counties.
To celebrate, the Board will read a proclamation to honor the milestone and hold an outdoor exhibition from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Government Center at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring, with booths from various cultural, agricultural, conservation, historic and public service organizations.
Booths will feature historical photos and artifacts, while the parking area will host past and present emergency vehicles to show how much the county has advanced, along with its pace of life. Booths will feature Highlands County’s Board of County Commission, Supervisor of Elections, Sheriff’s Office, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Clerk of Courts, along with the School Board of Highlands County and Highlands Hammock State Park
Weather permitting, the event will include an aircraft flyover at 11 a.m. in downtown Sebring area.
For those who want to learn more about Highlands County’s history over the last 100 years, view collections of media, maps, and more at “A Century Later: Reflections of Highlands County History,” a county-produced website at bit.ly/HC100years. The site includes photos and recordings of oral history.
The website also has commemorative T-shirts for sale both as souvenirs and to raise funds for a future mural commemorating the county’s centennial.
Our history
According to the county website, Native Americans roamed the flat coastal plains, low rolling hills, and sandy ridges long before they were called “Highlands County,” which was dotted with more than 80 freshwater lakes making up 78 square miles of water. Archaeological evidence shows people lived here in the Okeechobee Basin as early as 1000 B.C.
In the early 16th century, the website states, Spaniards arrived and explored present-day Florida. At a site called “Goodnow Mound,” archaeologists found silver coin beads, indicating contact between natives and Spaniards by the beginning of the 17th century. By 1821, Spain had transferred its interest in Florida to the United States.
Present-day Highlands County stayed largely unsettled up through the Second Seminole War of 1835-1842, when troops under Colonel Zachary Taylor cleared land, built forts, and cut roads through the wilderness. Soon after the war ended, Congress passed the Armed Occupation Act which gave 160-acre tracts of land to the head of any family willing to settle in certain parts of southern Florida.
The website states that settlers during the late 19th century cultivated citrus, molasses and hogs as cash crops in the uplands and raised cattle on range land. Venus, with just three settlers, started as the county’s first settlement, but in 1884, Oliver Crosby set up a formal, planned development that became Avon Park. In 1911, Ohio businessman George Sebring visited the area around Lake Jackson and decided to set up a town, then Lake Placid was platted in 1919, originally called the Town of Lake Stearns.
Those areas have continued to grow through the boom and bust years, always having citrus and cattle to bolster the local economy, aided in later years by tourism, outdoor sport events and — thanks to local airports and highways — transportation, distribution and industrial hubs.
Small town “isolated” Florida is alone no more.