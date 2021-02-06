SEBRING — County staff will go into negotiation with Waste Connections this week on the troubles with residential recycling collection. Reportedly, a few bad bins have spoiled the loads.
Until all residents recycle properly. Some, according to officials, refuse to keep garbage out of the green bins. If the problem persists much longer with no solution, Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said, the hauler could decide to walk, leaving the county to find another hauler.
"I've been saying from the start of this, I'm for recycling [if] at the end of this it's a positive environmental impact," Kirouac said. "The way we're doing it now, it's not."
Waste Connections has seen 40-70% of recycling loads contaminated with non-recyclable materials, residue or household garbage. As a result, most residential loads get dumped in the county landfill, or get trucked to Miami before being declared "contaminated," then get trucked to another landfill in Osceola County.
Recyclable materials get dumped and trucks burn more fuel, creating air pollution.
"To me, that's not the purpose of recycling," Kirouac said.
The Waste Connections contract is among the lowest, if not the lowest rate anyone is paying in Florida. If the company walks away from the contract, the county would have to rebid it, and the price per household would go up from $173 per home per year to $225-$235 per year.
"Highlands County is not the only one with this problem," Kirouac said.
When the contract went into effect four years ago, the company retooled with new trucks and the county issued 95-gallon blue rolling bins for garbage and 75-gallon green rolling bins for recycling. Collection dropped from twice per week with a person on each truck to load garbage to once per week with two automated trucks visiting each house, collecting garbage and recycling separately on the same day.
It was hoped that curbside single-stream recycling would help the 100,000-person county meet the state mandate of 75% recycling by 2020. That percentage is tonnage, Kirouac said, not volume. Glass, he said, used to account for most of that weight, but now glass is not profitable and doesn't get collected.
Also, in the last four years, the American recyclables market dried up when China tightened its contamination standards.
Kirouac, Commissioner Kathy Rapp, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. and County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said thousands of dollars have gone to mail out placards, canvass neighborhoods, film and post videos and put out public service announcements to educate the public on what should and shouldn't go in the bins.
"It seems like the more people we reach, the worse it gets," Howerton said.
He figures the majority of the $17,000 mail-out campaigns went into the garbage bins between the mailbox and front door.
Rapp said she was one who didn't know that some items were not fully recyclable or profitable. Since learning, she laments that recycling is no longer profitable, but would like to see most residents take advantage of it and use bins properly.
"I will give the benefit of the doubt to citizens," Rapp said. "This is one of our priorities. Something has to be done."
Rybinski said she's had positive and negative feedback from residents, including those who don't want to recycle.
She, Kirouac and Howerton have said that if one person on a route puts garbage in a recycling bin, it contaminates the whole load, sending all of it into the landfill.
"This is all of us. We need to work together on this," Rybinski said.
Howerton said he's had comments "all over the place," whether for or against recycling. Some try to do it right but get tagged for putting in the wrong recyclable objects,food products or plastic bags — called "tanglers" for the way they clog sorting equipment.
Kirouac said some have been more blunt, saying, "You're not going to tell me what to put in the can. I'm a taxpayer. I'm going to put in what I want."
Sadly, Howerton said, residential pickup is not making much of a difference right now. Recycling accounts for 28% of all solid waste — well below the state mandate — but ending residential pickup would make it 25%. Most of the credits come from commercial collections and materials use at the landfill, like grinding up yard waste for cover material.