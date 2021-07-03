Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. High 91F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.