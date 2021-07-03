SEBRING — Commissioners will see awards given Tuesday for years of service, a vote on consent items and updates on projects, litigation, the budget and this year’s hurricane season — provided Hurricane Elsa allows them to hold a meeting.
After the regular meeting, commissioners will meet about the taxing districts, and two big items: Reimposition of the countywide fire and garbage assessments.
Both have been hot-button topics in recent weeks, especially recycling, which changed handling and the collection schedule for household refuse several years ago, with the latest contract.
Resolutions going in front of the county commission on Tuesday look at the highest possible fees that the county might impose on those two services.
If they don’t approve the highest levels available, commissioners could choose a lower amount, but would not be able to go above that amount in workshops and hearings for the coming year’s budget.
FireWhen commissioners last discussed and voted on the fire assessment, they removed all the caps on the various categories, at least until Aug. 3, to give county administration and fire services staff a month to reanalyze call volume and revenue numbers to find the right balance for each land category.
Tuesday’s resolution proposes to set assessments as commissioners discussed on June 15:
- Residential — 4.9 cents per square foot.
- Commercial — 7.35 cents per square foot.
- Industrial/Warehouse — 6.738 cents per square foot.
- Institutional — 7.35 cents per square foot.
- Vacant land — $26.95 per parcel.
The county won’t impose any fire assessments on cemeteries; vacant government land; forests, parks, and/or recreation; public schools; colleges; municipal, county, state or federally-owned buildings; rivers, lakes or submerged land; wetlands/marsh, or rights of way.
Commissioners have already approved a 7% increase for all categories for the next five years, along with removing all caps, including the top range assessments, for now. They did discuss cutting the fee for institutional buildings in half, from 23 cents per square foot to 12 cents, after hearing from pastors at the most recent workshop.
GarbageThe maximum rate possible is $240 per year per household, which is what commissioners have on their resolution for the solid waste assessment, to collect garbage and recycling.
Currently, the county has an issue with the hauler — Waste Connections — in that complaints issued to the hauler’s local office were not dealt with nor forwarded to the hauler’s corporate office.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac told the Highlands News-Sun after a recent meeting at Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District that the Texas office had not learned of the problems Highlands County has had with the service. Problems have included contaminated recycling loads to the extent that county officials have waived tipping fees on such spoiled loads at the Highlands County Landfill.
Kirouac said contaminated residential loads have come from spotty compliance with what can and what can not go into recycling bins. Even if a resident on one street gets it right, a resident on the next street might not and it spoils the load for the entire route.
Some have raised concerns about the fact that the county is setting a ceiling of $240 per household, up nearly $70 per year from the current $173 rate. While the county has collected $173 for the last five years — the first half of the hauler’s contract — the county has paid more to the hauler to cover increasing costs, leaving less from the assessment to cover the county’s increasing costs.
With any hike in the assessment, commissioners have said they want the hauler to significantly improve its service.