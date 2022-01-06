HAII meeting canceled
SEBRING — The Jan. 12 meeting of the Heartland American-Israel Initiative has been canceled due to the recent pandemic surge. It is hoped the group can reconvene in February.
Sebring Recreation Club events
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club is scheduling the following for this week: Jan. 6 – bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Jan. 7 – sassy stitchers, 10 a.m.; shuffleboard scrambles, 1 p.m.; Jan 8 – woodcarving, 8:30 -11 a.m.; district meeting sanlan, 9:30 a.m.; shuffleboard scrambles, 1 pm.; Jan. 9 – pinochle, 1 p.m.; Jan. 10 – chair yoga, 10-11:30 a.m., mini shuffleboard tournament, 1 p.m., pinochle, 1 p.m.; Jan. 11 – mingle/singles tournament/Avon Park, 9 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; beginning/exp line dancing, 6-7:30 p.m.; Jan. 12 – woodcarving, 8:30-11 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1 p.m.; shuffleboard league, 1 p.m.; intermediate/EZ line dancing, 3:30-5 p.m. For more information, call 863-385-2966.
Help for veterans
AVON PARK — The American Legion Post 69 is hosting a Veterans Expo on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 1301 W. Bell St. There is no admission charge. The event will feature information regarding VA state and local veteran benefits available. Many organizations and professionals will be there to provide free counseling and to help veterans navigate the system to apply for benefits they are entitled to. The event will also feature the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, service dog trainers, car-truck-motorcycle cruise-in, Thunder the bald eagle, 50/50 drawing, raffle, “jail-bail” (in fun!), and food vendors. For further information, call Larry Roberts at 850-718-7773.
Highlands PEO to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) Group will meet at the Edgewater Village Clubhouse, 2538 Davis Circle at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. Members living or visiting in the area are invited. P.E.O. has supported education for women for more than 150 years. Scholarships and loans are awarded every year. For information, call 863-402-4655.
HCA Artist Reception
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance presents Cindy Makowski’s Artist Reception on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 12-2 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St., upstairs in back of the Community Center. All are welcome to attend.
Tanglewood art show/sale
SEBRING — The Tanglewood Art League presents the 11th annual Art Exhibition and Sale on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 1-4 p.m. in the Tanglewood Clubhouse. The theme is “A Winters Art Walk.” Location is U.S. 27 across from Denny’s Restaurant. Admission is free. Cost is $5 for seven raffle chances. Raffle proceeds are for scholarships for two art students at South Florida State College. Winners will be announced at the end of the exhibit. The raffle drawing will offer an Audubon framed print or an original photograph titled “Golden Sunset.” Public is welcome.
Sebring Village show
SEBRING — Sebring Village welcomes The Sid Davis Show. Sid will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 at Sebring Village, 4343 Schumacher Road. Tickets are $12 per person. To purchase tickets or for more information, call Carol Colon at 731-321-5045 or Joan Boldon at 410-570-0690.
Monday night at the Museum
AVON PARK — On Monday, Jan. 10, from 6-8 p.m., the Heartland Cultural Alliance presents “Monday Night at the Museum,” hosted by Cindy Makowski. Featured will be a presentation on feather painting. All are welcome to attend and meet the artist and learn about her art and career. Event is at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St., upstairs in the back of the Community Center.
Veteran Services extends reach
As a way for Highlands County Veteran Services staff to help more veterans and their family members in the community, staff will be holding hours at each of the three local libraries beginning this month.
Every second Tuesday of each month, starting Jan. 11, Veteran Services Office staff will be at the Lake Placid Memorial Library (205 W. Interlake Blvd.) from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Every third Tuesday of each month, starting Jan. 18, VSO staff will be at the Sebring Public Library (319 W. Center Ave.) from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Every fourth Tuesday of each month, starting Jan. 25, VSO staff will be at the Avon Park Public Library (100 N. Museum Ave.) from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
If you are a local veteran, family member of one, or know someone who is, and you need assistance, call 863-402-6623.
Gem & Mineral Club meeting
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem & Mineral Club will meet Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. in the rear fellowship hall of Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. Speaker will be Lee Fisher, noted educator from West Virginia, who will speak on the Archaeology of the Southwest. January birthstone is garnet; if you have garnet in any form, bring it in for show and tell.
Highlands Band performs
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Concert Band celebrates 45 years of great music. They will perform a “Ring in The New Year” concert Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College. The band is directed by Tony Juliano. Pre-show entertainment is by The Skylarks. Tickets are $9 and are available from band members or at the door. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Masons BBQ lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Masons Lodge No 249 will serve an all-you-can-eat barbecue chicken lunch on Sunday, Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $10 each. The menu is chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert, and beverage. The dining room is open, and take out is available also. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue & the Sebring Parkway.
Coin Club meets
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. Hwy. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. We will have a presentation on Liberty Seated quarters (1838–1891). We will be social distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated. We look forward to seeing you there!
Sewing circle sale
LAKE PLACID — Saturday, Jan. 22, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, 43 Lake June Road, Lake Placid. Oodles of fabric, notions, and machines, as well as tote bags and baked goods and other sewing goodies for sale! Sales to Benefit the St. Francis Sewing Ministry. Masking and social distancing will be observed. For more information, call 863-465-0051, parish office.
Winter Tails event
LAKE PLACID — Pawsitive Effects is hosting “Winter Tails”, a free fun event, for two and four-legged attendees at Stuart Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This pet adoption event raises awareness about pet rescue and animal care. All pets onsite are ready for a forever home. Their adopters will receive a free “Wag Bag” full of goodies. Family activities include food trucks, vendors, music, raffle basket drawings, silent auction, pet blessings, “Strut Your Mutt” costume contest, “Plush Dog” adoptions, and a photo booth to capture Valentine photos of you and your pet. Pet microchipping and nail trimming services will be available. All funds collected from merchandise sales benefit nine animal rescue groups in Highlands and Hardee Counties. For more information: call 863-441-0351, visit: http://www.PawsitiveEffects.org or follow us on Facebook: Pawsitive Effects.
LakeSharks phlocking
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will have their January Phlocking from 3-6 pm, Sunday, Jan. 23 at Caddy Shack Bar and Grill, 3122 Golfview Rd. Entertainment will be provided by John Patti. The club will be collecting donations for Heartland Horses to sponsor a horse or horses for 2022. The public is welcome.
Community Conversation
SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ will discuss LGBTQIA issues on Monday, Feb. 7, at 3115 Hope St. (at the corner of Hammock Rd and Hope Street). For further information, contact Rev. George Miller at 863-214-4101 or gmiller@euccfl.org.
Highlands Concert Band rehearsals
SEBRING — The Highlands County Band rehearses every Monday at 7 p.m. under the direction of Tony Juliano at the Sebring High School band room. All musicians are welcome. For more information, call 863-386-0855.