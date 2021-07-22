Sebring Historical Society luncheon & program
SEBRING — On Saturday, July 24 at noon, the Sebring Historical Society will host its quarterly luncheon meeting and program at the Jack Stroup Civic Center on Lakeview Drive. The featured speaker will be Mark Barie, an award-winning author and Civil War novelist originally from upstate New York. Barie and his wife, Christine, have lived year-around in Sebring for the past five years. Cost for the luncheon is a “dish to share” or $5. Beverage and table service are provided.
Democratic Women’s Club to meet
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will meet on Saturday, July 24, at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. Danielle Neetz, Democratic Women’s Club of Florida second vice president, will speak about the history of DWCF and her candidacy for DWCF first vice president. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Come early, enjoy coffee and light snacks, and socialize with fellow Democrats. For further information, contact Susie Johnson, president, at 863-991-9953 or 863-385-0008.
Caladium Festival floral competition
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is extending an invitation to one and all to participate in a floral arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival to be held July 23-25 at the Mid-Florida meeting room across from Stuart Park. Entries must be made of fresh flowers with no less than 80% caladiums in the design. Ribbons and people’s choice will be given. Judges include: Karla Respress, Head of the Art Department at SFSC; Max Gooding, Landscape Architect and acclaimed artist from Naples, Florida; and Dustin Angell, Head of Education at Archbold and professional photographer. If you need caladium leaves for your arrangement, contact LPGC member Ray Adelmann in Tomoka Heights at 863-446-7844. Arrangements must be pre-registered by July 16. Call or text Dorry Christy at 239-935-9445.
Caladium Festival dance
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Jaycees are sponsoring a Caladium Festival dance Saturday, July 24 from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. at the Lake Placid Moose Lodge, 2137 U.S. 27 South. Josh Blevins is the featured entertainment. The Lodge will close at 6 p.m., and the $10 cover charge for the dance begins at 8 p.m.
Ladies of a Loss to meet
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will be meeting at Homers Restaurant at 1000 Sebring Square on the last Monday of the month, July 26. Lunch will be approximately $11 and will be in the private room at 2 p.m. There is no cost to join as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. Events and activities are planned for the month to share together. Contact Donna Williams for more information at 317-402-0914.
Samaritan’s Touch drive-thru food distribution
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch, in partnership with The Freedom Church, presents a drive-thru food distribution for those in need on Thursday, July 29, from 10 a.m. until noon. The food is free, and fresh food will be included. The address is Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, 3015 Herring Ave. For more information, call 863-471-1870.
The Highlands County Italian/American Club to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Italian/American Club will meet on the last Friday of each month. The next meeting is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 30 at the Golf Hammock Restaurant. Come on out and enjoy food, drinks and entertainment. New guests are always welcome to join us in fellowship. For any further information, call 863-633-9944.
Washington Heights Community clean up
SEBRING — Community Action Network is holding a clean up day on Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be free food for all volunteers. Come and be a part of a community of fellow volunteers — together we can make a difference!
Sebring Historical Society yard sale
SEBRING — On Saturday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Sebring Historical Society is holding a fundraising yard sale at the Clovelly House at 1971 Lakeview Drive (called the “Green House”). Donations of your new or slightly used treasures are welcome and accepted at the Historical Society archives or at the Weigle House museum (called the “Yellow House”). For further information, call the Society at 863-471-2522 or Linda Kolarik at 863-655-2446.
Eighth Annual Stop the Violence outreach, food gifting
LAKE PLACID — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. will be hosting its eighth annual Stop the Violence giveaway on August 7, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. (while supplies last), in Highlands County. Two locations will be set up, one in Lake Placid Florida on Crestmore Drive and the second in Sebring on MLK Blvd. in front of the Hope Center. This year’s event will have music, fellowship and food bags to be given out to families in need. Last year The Holy Trap Ministries provided over 500 food bags to the families in Highlands County. Come out and enjoy what the Lord can do. To donate non-perishable food items or monetary donations please visit our website at www.theholytrapministries.org or call 863-633-0145 for pick up. The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. is located at 134 N. Ridgewood Drive, Suite 14, Sebring, FL 33870.
Sebring Writers Club
SEBRING — Writers from beginners to pros are invited to attend the luncheon meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Meetings are free and there are no membership dues, but members and guests are obligated to pay for their lunch ($11) to use the meeting room.
Spring Lake 50th Anniversary celebration
SPRING LAKE — On Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., the Spring Lake Property Association will present “Under the Oaks,” the 50th anniversary celebration of the community. Vendors, please save the date to participate. There will be raffles, games, food trucks, exhibits, music and kids’ activities. It’s free. Location is Spring Lake Boulevard and U.S. 98, Pine Breeze Park Community Center. For further information, call 863-655-2230.
Scribblers & Scribes to meet
SEBRING — The Scribblers and Scribes writing group meets from 1-4 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. to share work and review. Attendees are asked to call 828-254-0904 or 863-273-4340 to see if space is available. Our purpose is to help writers get published and avoid scams. Writers are invited to bring samples of their work to share. We are not a critique group. Masks or vaccine cards are required.