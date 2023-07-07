July 7
First Friday Chamber Connection
620 W. Montrose St. Clermont,
The South Lake Chamber of Commerce is hosting a First Friday Chamber Connection. This event is a structured speed networking style event where every individual has the opportunity to share and meet other local business leaders. It runs from 7.15-8.30am. More details can be obtained by calling the SLCC on 352-394-4191
July 7
Gatorland!
Minneola City Hall Gym, 800 US Hwy 27, Minneola
Have fun at this free event and meet animals of the reptile kind! All ages are welcome and the fun starts at 11am.
July 8
Taco ‘Bout a Fundraiser
Green Valley Country Club, 14601 Green Valley Blvd, Clermont
The Kiwanis Club of Clermont has organized a Taco fundraiser to benefit The Neighborhood Center’s Kids School Break Feeding Program. Tickets for the event that runs from 12-3pm, cost $20 and includes a taco buffet and beverages. Donations are also welcome at the event, particularly peanut butter, cereal bars, fruit cups, canned pasta, boxed mac and cheese and apple sauce cups.
July 10
Coffee with the Chamber
Just Love Coffee, 1615 Fl-50, Ste 400, Clermont
Meet the South Lake Chamber of Commerce for Coffee with the Chamber where members can network at a local member coffee shop. Jumpstart your Monday morning with a cup of coffee and networking with local business professionals. The meeting is from 8.30-9.30am. More details can be obtained by calling the SLCC on 352-394-4191
July 11
The Porchdogs Band
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Sever Drive, Clermont
Local band The Porchdogs will be performing at the library as part of the ongoing Cooper Concert Series. The Porchdogs share accordion-driven Louisiana Cajun and New Orleans classics and the concert starts at 5.30pm. For more information contact Robert Rose on 352-536-2283
July 11
Pirates Day
Champions Splash Park, 100 3rd Street, Waterfront Park, Clermont
Take your friends for a swashbuckling time of water fun, games and activities. The event, which is hosted by the city council, runs from 5-7pm and more details can be found at www.clermontfl.gov
July 14
The Minneola Firefighters
Minneola City Hall Gym, 800 US Hwy 27, Minneola
Hear a story, learn about fire safety and get a tour of Minneola’s Big Red fire truck. The free fun starts at 11am.
July 14
Movies at CML
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Families are welcome to this free event at the library. All movies are PG-13 rated and there are free refreshments. The movie starts at 10am. For more information contact Robert Rose on 352-536-2283
July 17
Blood Drive
Florida Blue Center, 638 Hwy 50, Clermont
The Florida Blue Center is hosting a blood drive from 9am-2pm. All donors will receive a $20 e-gift card, OneBlood swag bag and a Wellness check up including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. Appointments are encouraged. Visit www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code 71349
To share your community event, email News@ClermontNewsLeader.com.