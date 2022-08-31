Thru Oct. 1
Summer Colors Art Exhibit
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The watercolor exhibit features works by Central Florida Watercolor Society’s artists Janet Asbury, Sandi Baier, Jane Brinckerhoff, Cathy Caine, Teresa Chin, Karen Cole, Mary Dall, Diane Darnall, Diana Eagles, Heather Earnest, Susan Greenlee-Mamon, Susan Grogan, Sandi Hanlon-Breuer, Stewart Jones, Judith Kaye, Marcela Moglia, Jackii Molsick, Marianna Ross, Leslie Rossetti, Susie Schreiber, Cindy Sturla and Rebecca Wilkinson. The exhibit is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, noon–4 p.m.
Visit https://bit.ly/3K9KHR8
Sept. 3
1st Saturday Gathering – Acoustic Jam
Leesburg Center for the Arts,
429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
Bring your favorite instruments or just stop by to enjoy the music, 10 a.m. Visit www.leesburgarts.com.
Florida Farm Festival
HertaBerkSchwein Farms, 1
3512 Sendcastle Drive, Groveland
Farmers showcase their goods to local chefs and residents at the annual farm festival, 2–10 p.m. The free event will include musical entertainment by Pure Country of Southwest Florida, agricultural education, vendors, fresh produce, face painting, bounce houses and more. Email floridafarmfest@gmail.com or visit https://flfarmfest.com.
Sept. 3–9
Tool-Time Sales Tax Holiday
Florida is offering consumers another sales tax break, this time for tools and other home improvement items. Visit https://floridarevenue.com/tooltime/Pages/default.aspx.
Sept. 7
St. Vincent de Paul Orlando Thrift Store Truck Stop
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church,
6803 Old Hwy 441, Mount Dora
The mobile thrift store will be at the church 10 a.m.–noon.
Visit www.SVDPorlando.org or call 407.886.0940.
Food Science for Teens: Cheese Making
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Participants will learn how cheese is made, 2 p.m. The program will include an experiment on separating curds and whey and making queso fresco. Led by the University of Florida’s IFAS Center, the 90-minute hands-on cooking classes are designed for tweens and teens, 2 p.m. The class is limited to 15 participants. Register at 352-742-6204.
Sept. 7, Sept. 21, Oct. 5
Beginning Genealogy Classes
Via Zoom
This virtual three-part program, 1–3 p.m. each session, will help attendees begin the journey to find their family stories. Session 1 will teach you the fundamentals of family history research. Registration for each course is separate. Visit https://PastfindersSLC.org.
Sept. 8
Beacon Salon Series
Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Court, Leesburg
Beacon College’s annual speaker series kicks off with “The Future of TV, Social Media and Objective Truth in the Modern World,” presented by Eric Deggans, 7 p.m. Visit https://www.beaconcollege.edu/news-events/beacon-salon-series.
Human Trafficking
Country Club of Mount Dora,
1900 Country Club Boulevard, Mount Dora
Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle will host presenters Carolyn Pankalla and Alan Wilkett, advocates for prevention and survivors of human trafficking, at its lunch meeting, 11:30 a.m. the public is welcome. Cost is $20. Register no later than Sept. 2. Email rpjones54@comcast.net.
Why Family Historians Should Learn About Land Documents
Via Zoom
Join Matthew Storey, an archivist at the State Archives of Florida, for an overview of using land documents for family history research. The free Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society online program will begin at 6 p.m. Go to https://PastfindersSLC.org to register.
Sept. 10
Chef Warren: Cooking with Plant-Based/Vegetarian Meat-Less ‘Meat’
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Interested in creating chicken breasts, nuggets, pork chops, beef stew and sandwiches with seitan, the “wheat meat”? check out the monthly Plant Powerful Community Group session, 3–4 p.m.
Visit https://bit.ly/3PRg58c.
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 W 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
Bring your kilt and your family, and immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food and drink, 5– 8:30 p.m.
Visit https://cityofmtdorapipeband.com.
Festivals of Speed
Ocala World Equestrian Center, Expo Center 2,
1750 NW 80th Avenue, Ocala
Over 200 exotic, classic and American muscle cars will be on display in the indoor venue, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Visit https://bit.ly/3PXvML4.
Sept. 11
3rd Annual First Responders Appreciation Day
Golden Triangle Moose Lodge No. 874,
1901 Titcomb Street, Eustis
The Eustis Moose Valued Veterans 874 welcome first responders to a special ceremony and steak dinner provided Outback Steakhouse ($12), 2:30 p.m. Music by the Roy Baker Band.
Sept. 14
MOAA Chapter Lunch Meeting
Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center,
3560 Buena Vista Boulevard, The Villages
Guest speaker Major General Richard (Dick) Beltson, USA (Ret.) will be share his perspective on the war in Vietnam, 1964-1973. The program is hosted by the Lake & Sumter Counties Military Officers Association of America, 11:30 p.m.
Visit https://bit.ly/3To7wEG.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Party
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
A party will celebrate children who have completed the Tavares Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, are currently enrolled in the program or who are interested in joining the program. Balloon artist, stories, crafts, snacks and more, 3–5 p.m. 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a free national early literacy program for young children. Read any book to your newborn, infant and toddler. To sign up, visit the Children’s Room of the Tavares Public Library.
Learn more about this national early literacy initiative at https://1000booksbeforekindergarten.org.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.