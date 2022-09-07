SEPT. 11
National Grandparents Day
3721 U.S. 27 (next to Kings Ridge Subdivision)
3-6 p.m.
Celebrate the day with a health fair and other activities, including health screenings, and programs on topics such as exercising, pain management. Event includes light refreshments. For tickets and information call Hearts & Hands United, Inc. at 352-932-1415.
SEPT. 15
Cooper Memorial Library
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
5:30 p.m.
Bavarian folk musician duo Stammtischler performs as part of Cooper Concert Series.
20th Anniversary Take Stock in Children Corporate Spelling Bee
5:30-8:30 p.m.
Venetian Center • 1 Dozier Circle • Leesburg
Evening includes four rounds of competition, with the first round consisting of eight words from the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Next three rounds are speed rounds with five words each. Sponsorships are suoght. Call Connie at 352-787-6576.
SEPT. 17
Sips ‘n’ Salsa Festival
2-10 p.m..
Waterfront Park
Featuring chihuahua races, domino competition, salsa making competition, music at both the main stage and community stage featuring latin music, and a whole lot more.
Constitution Day Bell Ringing
3:30 p.m.
Eustis Historical Museuem • 526 N. Bay St. • Eustis
Constitution day is celebrated by members of the Daughters of the American Revolution nationwide. Members gather in various locations across our nation to ring a bell at 4 p.m,. for one full minute to mark the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
SEPT. 19
COOPER MEMORIAL LIBRARY
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive • 1:45 p.m.
The Friends Opera Club will discuss “42nd Street” by Harry Warren and Al Dubin.
SEPT. 22
COOPER MEMORIAL LIBRARY
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive • 5:30 p.m.
Author Emily Skinner will conduct a book talk featuring her latest novel, “Mind Hostage.”
NOV. 3
Abundant Life Fundraising Gala
6 p.m.
Mission Inn Resort and Club/El Nuevo Mundo Ballroom
10400 County Road 48
Howey-in-the-Hills
Enjoy a “decadent” three course meal, and incredible lineup of guest speakers. Formal attire requested with black tie preferable. A request is made for a full 12 seat table sponsorship at $1,500 per table. Please visit www.slpfcc.com to purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Southlake Pregnancy and Family Care Center