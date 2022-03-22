ONGOING:
AARP INCOME TAX PREPARATION
Clermont Arts and Recreation Center
3700 U.S. 27 South
This is a free service for elderly and low income (but all are welcome). Appointments are required, with the first appointments starting at 9 a.m., and the last appointments at 1 p.m., on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For appointments and information, call 352-717-4242 and please leave a message.
MARCH 28
Opera presentation: ‘Orfeo ed Euridice’
Cooper Memorial Library • 1:45 p.m.
The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host a special showing of the baroque opera “Orfeo ed Euridice” on Monday, March 28 at 1:45 p.m. in room 108. This is a free program with English subtitles provided and light refreshments will be served during the intermission for our guests.
MARCH 31
Food Distribution
16605 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Suite 10
(in the Four Corners area of Clermont)
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Presented by Well of Hope Food Bank/
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.
APRIL 2
Information about Careers,
Education and Training
(in the Four Corners area of Clermont)
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sponsored by Hands of Hope American and South Lake Technology Resource Center. Attendees can learn a host of interests and potential career opportunities, including learning a second language; web design; game design; hydraulic drone; robotics technology; software specialist; marketing; life skills lecture; management skills; leadership training. There will be food, entertainment, presentations and fun activities.
APRIL 2
Illuminate for Inclusion
Waterfront Park • 330 Third St.
6-9 p.m.
This is a family event to celebrate all abilities, as well as raise funds for people with special needs. The event will include an 80 piece symphony orchestra; a glow-in-the-dark dance party; food trucks; full bar; raffle. For ticket prices and more information, visit: www.cfldreamplex.com/illuminate
Sock Hop Memorial Dance Party
Clermont City Center • 620 W. Montrose St
7-11:30 p.m.
DJ Richie Fusion will be spinning hits from the 50s-60s-70s. Admission is a donation of $25 per person and includes one non-alcoholic drink. Proceeds to benefit the Lake Steel Orchestra. Call Marsha at 352-978-0813 or Winsome at 678-687-2285, or email:Caalc2004@gmail.com or www.caalc-fl.org for more information.
APRIL 6/APRIL 20
Family history research a two session virtual class
Presented via ZOOM
1-30 p.m.
Session I: Covers the genealogical research plan and a real-time tour of three research sites and software programs. Session II: includes primary and secondary sources, vital record types, census data and an examination of research errors to avoid. Register by going to PastfindersSLC.org and clicking on the Event Calendar. Upon registration, you will receive your zoom link for this free course.
APRIL 12-MAY 19
Learn to play Lacrosse
6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
McKinney Park, 801 Bloxam Ave.
The Lake Lacrosse StingHers and Lake Lacrosse Scorpions will be hosting a six week training program from April 12-May 19 for children grades one through six for boys, and grades one through eight for girls. Sessions will be held 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at McKinney Park, 801 Bloxam Ave. The program is set up to help children learn the basic skills of lacrosse. For further information, email: lax7ksj@me.com, or call 321-320-0761.
To register, go to: lakelax.com
APRIL 16
Finding WWII Army-Air Forces ancestors
Starts 5:30 p.m.
Via Zoom
Did you know that more than 2.4 million men and women served in the Army-Air Force during World War Two? Pastfinders will be presenting a Zoom program starting 5:30 p.m., April 14 for greetings and general announcements, then gets underway at 6 p.m. This program is free of charge and available to the public. To get your Zoom link, go to the Event Calendar at: PastfindersSLC.Org and like us on Facebook: PastfindersofSL
APRIL 23
Love & Laughter
Clermont City Center • 620 W. Montrose Ave.
6 p.m.
This is a fundraiser by Find, Feed & Restore and will feature a live performance by renown ventriloquist/musician/comedian Taylor Morris,
APRIL 29
Free Movie Night at Waterfront Park-“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
330 Third St.
8 p.m.
Bring the blanket and chairs for family and friends and enjoy the 2022 Movies Under the Stars! program. There will be a planned activity before each movie at 7:45 p.m.
JUNE 21
Jog Your Memory Fun 5K
6:21 p.m.
Waterfront Park
Join Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway and other community members as they honor and remember loved ones living with or lost to Alzheimer’s Disease. Registration fee is a suggested $6.21. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
Register at: http://act.alz.org/goto/JogYourMemory
