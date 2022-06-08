Unless otherwise indicated, events are in Clermont
ONGOING
Learn to play lacrosse - boys and girls programs
McKinney Park
801 Bloxam Ave.
6-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays (From June 30-Aug. 5)
This is a six week program, from June 30-Aug. 5 for boys grades 1-6, and girls grades 1-8. Sessions are one hour of skills training. The program is set up to help learn the basic skills of lacrosse. Skills such as passing, shooting, scooping and stick handling will be taught. Our sessions are set up for first time players and players looking to master the basic skills to take the game to the next level. Equipment required: Boys- Boys lacrosse sticks and mouth guards; Girls-Girls lacrosse sticks, mouth guards, goggles. USA Lacrosse Membership Required. Cost is $125. Register: lakelax.com or if any q
JUNE 9
Step-by-Step CPR training/certification
Hands of Hope America-Four Corners Community Center
16605 Sunrise Lake Blvd., Suite 3
3:30-5:30 p.m.
A guide on how to save a life. Performing CPR while waiting for medical assistance can greatly increase a person's chance of survival from cardiac arrest. Classes in English or Spanish. Visit: Handsofhopeamerica.org to register, or contact Evelisse at: info@handsofhopeamerica.org
JUNE 10
Pancakes with Public Safety!
6825 State Road 50
Groveland
8:30-10:30 a.m.
Get to know Groveland police officers and firefighters and enjoy free helpings of pancakes and sausages.
JUNE 20/JULY 18/AUG. 15
Free family history research help day
Cooper Memorial Library
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
10 a.m.-noon
Held on the third Monday of each month. Bring your research. Pastfinders Genealogical Society volunteers will be available to help. (In-Person Irish Family Research Help Sessions). For more details please email Pete at Info@PastfindersSLC.organd like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pastfindersofSL
JUNE 21
Jog Your Memory Fun 5K
Waterfront Park
6:21 a.m.
Join Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway and other community members as they honor and remember loved ones living with or lost to Alzheimer’s Disease. Registration fee is a suggested $6.21. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Association. Register at: http://act.alz.org/goto/JogYourMemory