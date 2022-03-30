Through April 2
The Whiskey Painters of America
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The exhibit features works by professional watercolor artists in the Whiskey Painters of America group, which formed in 1962 in Akron, Ohio, after artist Joe Ferriot began a tradition where he would retire to the nearest “watering hole” after work and produce miniature masterpieces by dipping his brush into his glass of booze, which he would then give away, LCMA says. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/events.
March 30
Water Wednesday Workshop: Ways to Create Your Own Florida-Friendly Landscape
Lake County Extension/Discovery Gardens, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Attendees will learn about irrigation systems, backyard water for wildlife, protecting waterfronts, rain gardens, groundwater protection and mulching, as well as how to build a rain barrel, 9 a.m. to register ($15), visit http://lakediscoverygardensprograms.eventbrite.com.
March 31, April 7, 14, 21
Lake County Duplication Bridge Club, 510 W. Key Avenue, Eustis
A sanctioned ACBL game for players with 0-299 master points is held Thursdays, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Fee is $6 members/$8 non-members. Bring lunch; beverages available at the club. For information, call 352-446-3154 or email jiggszam@comcast.net.
March 31
Howey Mansion Tour, Wine and Cheese Event
1001 Citrus Avenue, Howey in the Hills
The Howey Garden & Civic Club will host the wine and cheese tasting and a self-paced tour of the Mediterranean Revival style building completed in 1925, 4–7 p.m. Cost is $39, with proceeds benefiting local charities. Visit HoweyGardenClub.com or the Facebook page Howey in the Hills Garden and Civic Club.
Umatilla Historical Museum Annual BBQ
299 N. Trowell Avenue, Umatilla
Enjoy a relaxing evening of live music, homecooked BBQ and old-time Florida on display in the museum, 5 p.m. For tickets ($10), call 352-809-0369 or email UmatillaFLmuseum@gmail.com.
Keeping It Healthy Series: Meal Planning
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Join Lori Johnson, family and consumer science agent with University of Florida/ IFAS Extension, 11 a.m.–noon in the library’s new programming space for the first presentation in a series focusing on healthy food choices and meal planning. Registration is not required.
April 1
Leesburg First Friday Art Walk
Downtown Leesburg
The monthly event features 20 emerging visual artists, performing artists and several local arts organizations, 5 p.m. Call 352-365-0232. Visit www.facebook.com/LeesburgArtFestival.
April 1–2
14th Annual Planes, Tunes & BBQ
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
The Seaplane-A-Palooza fly-in will begin Friday at 4 p.m. Saturday starts at 8:30 a.m. when pilots can sign in to take part in flying contests. The traditional watermelon bombing contest will also take place. Jones Brothers Air and Seaplane Adventures will host a rooftop Low Country Boil meal. Call 352-742-6209. Visit www.tavares.org/calendar.
April 2
Blueberry Season Grand Opening
Far Reach Ranch, 1255 S. Dora Blvd. Tavares
The 2022 blueberry season will kick off with an event featuring music by Black Water Creek Bluegrass Band, food vendors, a full bar, bounce house, playground and, of course, sales of u-pick and already picked berries. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1080211439195378.
April 2
Amazing Race for Charity
Ferran Park, Eustis
Participants will complete a series of 20 or more wacky activities along a 5-mile course. Contact race director Tim Totten at 352-242-8111 or
AmazingRaceCharity@gmail.com. Visit www.amazingraceforcharity.com.
Spring Yard and Craft Sale
Log Cabin Park, 107 S. Old Dixie Highway, Lady Lake
The Lady Lake Historical Museum is hosting the sale, which also will include a 50/50 drawing and food items. The event will run 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Call 352-259-4359 or email ladylakemuseum@gmail.com to reserve a spot to sell your items.
CleanUp Eustis
Ferran Park Bandshell, Ferran Park Drive, Eustis
The CleanUp group event is looking for community for an hour or two, 9 a.m. Supplies and Bright Future hours will be provided. Call 352-217-7370.
Visit www.facebook.com/groups/CleanUpEustis.
Vintage Garden Show
Renninger’s Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora
Stroll through home and garden displays at the annual show. Call 352-383-8393. Visit https://renningers.net/event-category/dora-events.
April 7–16
101st Lake County Fair
Lake County Fairgrounds, 2101 N. CR. 452, Eustis
Come down to the Lake County Fair, featuring livestock shows, carnival-style games, fair food, 4-H exhibits, contests, prizes, music, talent shows, amusement rides, the Miss Lake County Fair Royalty Pageant and more. Call 352-357-7111.
Visit www.lakecofair.com.
April 8
Choral Concert of Truth and Beauty
Morrison United Methodist Church, 1005 West Main Street, Leesburg
The Millennium Master Chorale of Central Florida, Inc. will present a concert under Karyl Elton and Quinn Moss’s direction. The chorale will sing Bach’s Cantata No. 4, Handel’s Worthy Is the Lamb from Messiah, Ballade to the Moon by Daniel Elder and other pieces, 7 p.m. Admission is $20. Tickets available at the door or at mmccf.ticketleap.com.
Lake and Sumter MOAA Chapter 14th Annual Military Charities Golf Tournament
Harbor Hills Golf and Country Club, 6538 Lake Griffin Road, Lady Lake
The Lake and Sumter Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America fundraiser supports chapter work with golf, an auction, dinner and awards. Visit www.lakesumtermoaa.org/get_calendar_details.cfm?calendarid=120&sku=moaa_lake7.
TEDx Leesburg 2022
Lake-Sumter State College, 9501 U.S. Hwy. 441, Leesburg
The theme is Exploration for the free TEDxLSSCSalon event, which can be experienced in person or virtually. Speakers will include Tamara Madison and Dr. Becca Johnson. Email tedxlssc@lssc.edu. Visit www.ted.com/tedx/events/48181.
April 9
Easter Egg Hunt With Cops
530 North Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Mount Dora Police Department is hosting its first Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m. Call 352-735-7130 or visit www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=336052055218256&set=a.246455060844623.
April 9
Easter Egg Hunt
Junior Baseball Field, Hermosa Street, Lady Lake
The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the free community event for ages 12 and under, 10 a.m.–noon. Call 352-430-0451.
27th Annual Earth Day Mount Dora
Donnelly Park, Mount Dora
Celebrate the Earth with live music, exhibits, craft and plant vendors, yoga, educational workshops and more. The event is free to attend. Proceeds go toward purchasing and planting trees locally. Visit www.mountdoraenvironment.org/earth-day.html.
Florida Military Collectors’ Show
Renninger’s Antique Center, 20651 US 441, Mount Dora
The show will feature military antiques, relics and memorabilia from historic and modern conflicts. Visit https://renningers.net/mt-dora.
Hydro Drag Nationals
West Wooton Park boat ramp, 400 S. Sinclair Avenue, Tavares
Visit www.tavares.org/1206/PLAY.
To share your community
event, email
Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day,
which is every Wednesday.