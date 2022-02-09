Feb. 9, 16, 23, 30
Kid’s Art Wednesday
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W Ruby Street, Tavares
Children ages 6–18 can explore different art styles and materials while letting their creativity flourish at the weekly program, 3:30–5 p.m. All materials are included. Class size is limited. Register ($5) at https://checkout.square.site/buy/2AYSILYLQ54OC3AG332TJVNK.
Visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
Thru Feb. 26
African American Heritage 2022 Exhibit
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The Black History Month exhibition runs through Feb. 26. Featured artists in the temporary show are artists Tasanee Durrett, Sondra Elder and Dr. Parrish Monk. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/exhibitions/african-american-heritage-2022-Feb-2022.
Feb. 9
Leesburg Mardi Gras the Crowning Ball
The Opera House, 10 S. 5th Street, Leesburg
King Rex and Queen Divine will be crowned at the festive event, 6 p.m. Dress in Mardi Gras ball attire and witness this royal event. There will be food, a cash bar, a costume and mask contest and dancing. Call 352-365-0053. Visit www.leesburgpartnership.com/mardigras.
Feb. 11
Don McLean in Concert
Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center,
1051 Main Street, The Villages
The performance is part of McLean’s 50th anniversary “American Pie” tour. Visit https://tickets.thevillages.com/pac-9152/9153.
TEDx Leesburg 2022
Lake-Sumter State College, 9501 U.S. Hwy. 441, Leesburg
A Lake County TEDx event devoted to “spreading ideas.” Short yet powerful talks on a variety of topics, performed by select speakers, are centered around a theme of mental health.
Visit https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/48177.
After Dark Hike
Pine Meadows Conservation Area,
2280 Pine Meadows Golf Course Road, Eustis
Bring your flashlight, headlamps and insect repellent to see what wildlife is active in the park after the sun goes down, 8 p.m. Contact Terri Pietroburgo at 352-431-8797 or email tpietroburgo@lakecountyfl.gov.
Feb. 12
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 West 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
5 p.m.
The Mount Dora Sister Cities and City of Mount Dora Pipes and Drums Band present a monthly celebration of Mount Dora’s ancestral Scottish history in concert. Vendors, food and Celtic fun. Kilts not required but recommended.
Visit http://mountdorasistercities.org.
Feb. 11–12
3rd Annual Central Florida Antique Toy
and Advertising Show
Lake County Fairgrounds Expo Hall,
2101 North County Road 452, Eustis
The show will feature pressed steel, wind-ups, cast iron, die cast, comic characters, German and Japanese toys, vintage advertising signs and more, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday. Parking is free, and food trucks will be on site.
Visit www.floridatoyandadvertisingshow.com or
email Nmuenzmay@floridatoyandadvertisingshow.com.
Feb. 11–13
Mount Dora Jane Austen Fest
Annie Donnelly Park, 530 North Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Community Trust event will feature a “Regency Evening at the Manor,” four-course afternoon tea, numerous workshops and an authentic Jane Austen Regency Ball.
Visit www.janeaustenfest.com. Email info@JaneAustenFest.com.
Feb. 12
“Party in the Street” Leesburg Mardi Gras
Downtown Leesburg
From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., join the famous street party that goes all day and into the night. Three parades start with the Kids Parade at 11 a.m., then a Pet Parade at 2 p.m. and the Main Parade is at 7 p.m. There will be cash bars, vendors and carnival games. Call 352-365-0053.
Visit www.leesburgpartnership.com.
Love Run 5K for Love Week
Fruitland City Park Hall, 506 W. Berckman Street, Fruitland Park
The event will benefit a local food pantry, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Call 352-360-6727.
Visit www.raceentry.com/love-run-5k/race-information or
https://www.facebook.com/events/695742077571799.
Feb. 13
Run for the Woods Race/Walk
Bear Pond Trailhead, 31852 Wekiva River Road, Sorrento
Half marathon, 5K and 12K races traverse trails of the forest in this Friends of Seminole State Forest event. The 4th annual fundraiser supports improvements to Seminole State Forest.
Visit https://friendsofseminolestateforest.org/run-for-the-woods
Piano & Organ Concert
First Presbyterian Church Mount Dora,
222 W 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Local pianist Randy Frieling, who has performed throughout North America, will be joined by celebrated Atlanta organist Herb Buffington, 3 p.m. They will play a variety of lively tunes and feature Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” All are welcome to the free concert. Email office@fpcmtdora.org
Boy Scout Troop 19
100th Anniversary Celebration
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Boy Scouts and their leaders will be honored at the 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. church services. Former Scouts, Scout leaders and their families are encouraged to attend. Email janet@mtdorafumc.org, call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Feb. 16
Healthy for Life
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
This is the first session of a six-week nutrition and well-being program to help attendees gain new skills to prepare and experience healthy foods, 10:30–noon each session. Virtual sessions also available. Contact Lori Johnson at 352-343-3434, ext. 101. or email lorijohnson@ifas.ufl.edu.
Feb. 17
Mount Dora Art in the Alley/Art Stroll
Start at Mount Dora Center for the Arts,
138 E.5th Avenue, Mount Dora
Join the free, self-guided art experience of local galleries and artist studios, 6–8 p.m. Visit https://mountdoraart.com.
Feb. 17–19
13th Annual
Tractor Show
Paquette’s Historical Farmall Museum
615 S. Whitney Rd., Leesburg
All brands of tractors are welcome. Live entertainment, tractor pulls, vendors, exhibitors and an annual BBQ dinner.
Call 352-728-3588. Visit https://stewsihstuff.com.
Feb. 18
Golden Triangle Stamp Club
W.T. Bland Library, 1995 N Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
The philately club has resumed its regular monthly meetings. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Email gtsc@mail.com.
Special Olympics North State Championship
The Big House Complex, 1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares
Special Olympics Florida will host 1,000-plus athletes and coaches for their state championship in the southern region. Visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org/events.
BeastFeast 2022
Mote-Morris House, 1195 W. Magnolia Street, Leesburg
The annual taste of wild Florida feast will feature wild and unusual Florida game, along with fresh oysters, casseroles, Orange Cream and Key Lime pie and craft beers and cocktails. Presented by Sunrise Leesburg Rotary and the Leesburg Center for the Arts. Visit https://leesburgarts.networkforgood.com/events/38186-beastfeast-2022.
Closing Your Seasonal Home
Lake County Extension Office, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares.
Florida IFAS Lake County Extension Office is offering the free program, 9–11 a.m. Pre-registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3E2Dtte.
“Blues Women: The First Civil Rights Workers”
In Beacon College’s Salon Series, Dr. Joan Cartwright discusses how black singers in America emerged from spirituals and blues to develop jazz, 7 p.m. Cartwright is an internationally known vocalist, composer and author of 14 books. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3LqIUaH.
The Best of ABBA
Community Building, 520 North Baker Street, Mount Dora
Dancing Dream, an ABBA tribute band, will take you back to the days when Swedish super-group ABBA and its pop hits captured the glitter and glamour of the 1970s. Visit https://mountdoralive.com.
Feb. 18–19
28th Annual African-American Heritage
Festival & Parade
Carver Park, 2214 E. Bates Ave., Eustis
The Eustis African-American Heritage Celebration Committee hosts a Friday banquet and Saturday parade and festival, including a children’s Nubian Pageant, dancing, food and more. Call Cynthia at 352-497-2857. E
mail sistercynthiab@gmail.com.
Feb. 18–20
Renninger’s Antiques
and Collectors Extravaganza
20651 U.S. Hwy. 441, Mount Dora
Three times a year, the site hosts nearly 800 vendors from around the country, rain or shine. Call 352-383-8393. Email doraantcenter@renningers.com. Visit https://bit.ly/3k288zS.
Feb. 19
52nd Annual George Washington’s Birthday Regatta
Lake Eustis Sailing Club, 1310 County Road 452, Eustis
Dozens of sailing vessels will gather to celebrate the nation’s first president. Visit www.lescfl.com/Home.aspx.
Feb. 19–20
7th Annual Mount Dora Scottish Highland Festival
Donnelly Park, 230 W. 4th Ave., Mount Dora
Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m., celebrate the Scottish heritage and culture with Scottish music, Highland games and festivities.
Visit https://bit.ly/3LiqSr4
AdventHealth Howey-In-The-Hills 5K, 10K & Half Marathon
704 S. Lakeshore Blvd., Howey-in-the-Hills
In-person and virtual racing options are available. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/FL/HoweyintheHills/HoweyintheHills5K10k.
Feb. 20
Russian Ballet Orlando and Opera Orlando Present “Carmen”
Mount Dora Community
Building Theater,
520 N. Baker Street,
Mount Dora
The performance tells the tragic tale of a fiery gypsy girl’s doomed love affair, 5 p.m.
Visit https://bit.ly/3J9kNv6.