Thru May 28
Dali on the Lake
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
Work from world-renowned artist Salvador Dali will be displayed in the traveling exhibit, “Homage to Dante,” a series of signed prints of Dali’s illustrations for “The Divine Comedy,” which is on loan from The Park West Foundation. Several original pieces on loan from local collectors also will be on display. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com.
April 20
Children Services Council Meeting
City of Tavares Utilities Building – UAB Training Room,
1000 Captain Haynes Road, Tavares
The CSC advises the Board of County Commissioners about children’s issues in Lake County, assists with strategic planning for children and family services, supports local service providers through outreach projects and provides a forum to exchange ideas, 9 a.m. Call 352-742-6547.
April 21
Art Stroll/Art in the Alley
Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E. 5th Avenue, Mount Dora
In the monthly event, self-guided art tours cover various locations in downtown Mount Dora. Call 352-383-0880.
Beacon Salon – The String Queens
Lake Deaton United Methodist Church,
6500 Wesleyan Way, Wildwood
The Washington, D.C.-based trio will present “TSQ: Authentic+Soulful+Orchestral.” The group’s repertoire spans from the Baroque era to the Jazz Age and today’s Billboard Hot 100 Chart, 7 p.m.
Visit https://bit.ly/3uPIeFd.
Keeping It Healthy: A Health Series
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Join Lori Johnson, University of Florida/IFAS Extension family and consumer science agent, for “Family Meals,” part of a series on healthy food choices and meal planning, 11 a.m.–noon. Classes will provide ideas, resources and tools to keep you focused on health. Registration is not required.
April 22
Earth Day
Visit www.earthday.org.
April 22–23
Eustis Music Fest
Ferran Park, downtown Eustis
Performances by Welcome to Destruction, The Longest Hall, Double Your Trouble and Caribbean Chillers will be at the Ferran Park Bandshell, and performances in downtown Eustis will include a Southern Rock Tribute and Think Big. Call 352-483-5491 or email events@eustis.org.
April 23
Welcome to the Woods
Seminole State Forest, State Road 46 and Wekiva River Road
Explore Seminole State Forest Wildlife Management Area at a free, family-friendly open house hosted by the Florida Forest Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Register at 352-732-1225. Questions? Call the local Florida Forest Service office at 352-589-1762.
Friends of the Library Trivia Night
Lakes of Mount Dora Clubhouse,
8506 Lakes of Mount Dora Boulevard, Mount Dora
Friends of the Mount Dora W.T. Bland Public Library are hosting a fundraiser for the library, 5–9 p.m. Call or text 352-405-2908.
Visit https://bit.ly/36n0SLk.
Butterfly Release
Nunan Butterfly Garden, W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
In addition to the 11:45 a.m. release of native Florida butterflies, the event will include a butterfly gardening workshop for adults at 10:30 a.m. by the UF/IFAS Extension, Lake County Master Gardener program, a dulcimer and ukulele performance at 11:30 a.m., and children’s crafts and tours of the garden kicking off at noon.
Visit www.mylakelibrary.org/libraries/detail.aspx?id=1.
Scavenger Hunt
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The center will hold its first scavenger hunt, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., throughout its museum, education building, trails and dock. Izzy’s Ice Food Truck will be selling shaved ices and ice cream bars. A portion of all sales will be donated to TLNC. Completed scavenger hunts are entered into a drawing for a $25 Amazon gift card. Cost is $5/person or $15/ group and can be purchased on the day of the event. Call 352-357-7536.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or email tlnc.info@gmail.com.
April 23–24
7th Mount Dora Blueberry Festival
Donnelly Park, 501 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora
Enjoy a blueberry pancake breakfast, blueberry pie-eating contest, blueberry plant sales, blueberry wine and craft beer, a free kid zone and more, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Visit http://mountdorablueberryfestival.com.
April 24
Lake Concert Band Concert
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Enjoy a free concert at 3 p.m. Parking is available across Fifth Avenue. For more information, visit www.lakeconcertband.com.
Spring Concert
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora,
222 W. Sixth Avenue, Mount Dora
The concert will feature the Chancel Choir, Jubilate Handbell Choir and soloists, 4 p.m. Call 352-383-4089. Visit www.fpcmtdora.org.
Golden Triangle History
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Mike Miller of FloridaBackRoadsTravel.com will discuss Golden Triangle history, including the Dixie Drive In, the Roll-Air skating rink and more, 2 p.m. The Mount Dora Historical Society will hold its annual meeting after the program. Email president@mountdorahistoricalsociety.org or visit www.mountdorahistoricalsociety.org.
April 25
Kids Dance Party
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Toddlers and Pre-K children up to age 5 years and their caregivers enjoy music, movement, dancing, action-packed rhythm building early literacy activities, 3:30–4 p.m. Call Ms. Jaimie at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686. Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org.
April 26
Roots & Branches Genealogy Group
Tavares Public Library 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
meets the 4th Tuesday every month from 2:00 pm-3:30 pm
Monthly discussions feature various history related topics including family heirlooms, how to determine historical periods in undated photographs, old family recipes, Victorian funeral customs, writing your family narrative, DNA and how to begin researching your family tree. Call 352-742-6204.
April 27
Lunchtime Concert Series
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month with Remembrance Trio, a group that has performed with Ray Charles, The Temptations and Barry Manilow. Bring your lunch and explore the history of jazz, 12:30 p.m.
April 28
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Hang Out!
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
The library offers a place for teens to hang out with friends after school with snacks, video games, board games, Chromebooks and a craft station, 5–6:30 p.m. For grades 6–12. Call Ms. Jaimie at 357-0896 or 357-5686 or visit www.eustismemoriallibrary.org.
Keeping It Healthy: A Health Series
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Join Lori Johnson, University of Florida/IFAS Extension family and consumer science agent, for “The Importance of Hydration,” part of a series on healthy food choices and meal planning, 11 a.m.–noon. Classes will provide ideas, resources and tools to keep you focused on health. Registration is not required.
April 29
Hometown Hero Hoedown
Far Reach Ranch, 1255 S. Dora Boulevard, Tavares
United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties will name two Sumter County and two Lake County local heroes at the celebration, 5–8 p.m. The community event will feature live music, kid’s games, live animals, food trucks, “Cow Plop Bingo” and a silent auction.
Call 352-787-7530 and visit www.uwls.org/hometown-hero-nomination.
April 30
Conservation Symposium
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Multiple environmental organizations, including Friends of Seminole State Forest, Friends of the Wekiva River, Mount Dora Friends of the Environment, Native Plant Society’s Passionflower and Lake Beautyberry chapters, Lake County Conservation Council, League of Environmental Educators in Florida, Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society and Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County, unite to discuss the past, present and future of Lake County’s population growth and subsequent changes, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. For tickets ($15), go to www.universe.com/conserve2022. For information, call 352-250-6771 or email hepting.jane@gmail.com.
21st Mount Dora Taste & Craft
Beer Fest
Alexander and Fourth Ave., downtown Mount Dora
Local restaurants, Central Florida breweries and other establishments offer their tasty food and beer samples, as well as wines and fine bourbon, 6–10 p.m. Live music by Blender. Visit https://bit.ly/37sksGr.
Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Sale
Discovery Gardens, Lake County Extension Center,
1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Hosted by University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension in Lake County, the event will offer over 3,000 native, Florida friendly and tropical plants for sale, 8 a.m.–noon.
Visit https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/lake.
Keep Lake Beautiful Community Cleanup
First Baptist Church, 24731 Ann Street, Astor
Volunteers are needed to help beautify Astor’s downtown area, 9 a.m. to noon. KLB will provide volunteers gloves, safety vests, trash pickers, trash bags and water. Register at https://bit.ly/KLBEvents or in-person at the event. Lake County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will accept household hazardous waste including paint and fuel, and Lake County residents can dispose of passenger tires at the location during the event.