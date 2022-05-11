Weekdays
Library Story Times
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Weekly story times have returned to the library. Monday through Friday at 10:30 a.m., free programs are offered for young children. Registration is not required. Call 352-735-7180, ext. 5, or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
Thru May 28
Dali on the Lake
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
Work from world-renowned artist Salvador Dali will be displayed in the traveling exhibit, “Homage to Dante,” a series of signed prints of Dali’s illustrations for “The Divine Comedy,” which is on loan from The Park West Foundation. Several original pieces on loan from local collectors also will be on display. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com.
May 10–13
Mission Inn Resort & Club, 10400 County Road 48, Howey-in-the-Hills
The top three NCAA Division III collegiate golf teams in the country will compete for the national championship title. Call 352-268-9574 or visit https://missioninnresort.com.
May 11 & 17
2023 Budget Workshop Presentations
Board Chambers, County Administration Building,
315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The Lake County Board of County Commissioners meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Cal Misty Spahn at 352-343-9888 or email misty.spahn@lakecountyfl.gov.
May 12
Family Tree Maker Presentation
Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society is offering a free virtual presentation about the popular genealogy program, and all are welcome to attend. The presentation starts at 6 p.m., and the Zoom portal will open at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required at https://PastfindersSLC.Org. Email Info@PastfindersSLC.org.
Affordable Housing Advisory Committee Meeting
City of Tavares Utilities Building, 1000 Captain Haynes Road, Tavares
The committee identifies improvements needed to the housing delivery system, with particular emphasis on the provision of affordable housing to very low and low-income households in Lake County, 10 a.m. Call 352-742-6547.
May 13
Living Your Best Life Series: Caregiving & End of Life Preparations
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
The class will focus on steps to take to ensure loved ones’ wishes are followed and communication among family members remains positive. No registration required for this UF/IFAS Extension Lake County program. Call 352-343-4101 or email lorijohnson@ufl.edu.
May 13–14
14th Annual Planes, Tunes & BBQ
Wooton Park, Tavares
The family-friendly event will feature live music by Drew Parker and Crossfire Creek Band on Friday and by Kylie Morgan and Hayfire on Saturday, a twilight airshow, seaplane competitions, BBQ, vendors, family fun zone and more. Visit https://www.tavares.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=4567.
May 14
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 West 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Sister Cities and City of Mount Dora Pipes and Drums Band present a monthly celebration of Mount Dora’s ancestral Scottish history in concert, 5 p.m. Vendors, food and Celtic fun. Kilts not required but recommended. Visit http://mountdorasistercities.org.
2022 Greatest Show Championship
The Big House Complex, 1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares
The youth basketball tournament will host teams from around the country. Call 352-562-7878 or visit www.bighouseusa.com.
Marketing Your Business
Online
The SCORE entrepreneurial webinar is for people who want to grow their business; 9:30 a.m. Visit https://midflorida.score.org/event/marketing-your-business-69.
Coral Ardisia Removal Workshop
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Help the library remove the invasive plant from its gardens, 8 a.m. Bring work gloves, shovel and clippers. No registration. Call 352-735-7180, ext. 5, or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
Love Our Lakes Cleanup Event
Griffin Park, 100 S. Lakeshore Blvd., Howey-in-the-Hills
Keep Lake Beautiful and the Lake County Adopt-a-Lake program are partnering with the town of Howey-in-the-Hills and the Lake County Water Authority to host the cleanup, 8–11 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help clean along the shorelines of Lake Harris, Little Lake Harris and surrounding roadways. A limited number of canoes and kayaks are available. To make a reservation, call 352-324-6141.
eBird Global Big Day
Location of your choice
The annual Global Big Day is an eBird event by Cornell Lab of Ornithology that uses citizen scientists to help record sightings of birds throughout the world. You can participate in your own back yard on that date or join a group. Learn more about the celebration of World Migratory Bird Day at https://ebird.org/news/global-big-day-2022.
May 14–15
Florida Half Century Senior Softball
The Villages
The Florida Half Century Amateur Softball Association will host a two-day 60s tournament with teams from across the state. Call 352-750-9429. Visit https://floridahalfcentury.org/en.index.htm.
May 14–15, 21–22
Weekends at the Winery
Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards, 19239 U.S. Hwy. 27, Clermont
The regular event includes food vendors, live entertainment and Lakeridge wines at the outdoor bar, noon–4 p.m. Live music as follows: May 14: Ronnie Duncan. May 15: Ace Suggs. May 21: Dave Capp & France Neil. May 22: Kimmi Bitter Duo. Complimentary tours and tastings will be held throughout the day. Call 352-364-8627 or visit www.lakeridgewinery.com/WATW.
May 15
Wild Edibles Hike
Pear Park Nature Center/WCA, 4800 University Ave, Leesburg
Hike with staff and learn what may be edible and what is toxic in the landscape. Also learn which species are important food resources for the birds and other wildlife, 9 a.m.
Call 352-516-7011 or email jpouliot@lakecountyfl.gov.
Native Plants, Pests and Diseases
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is offering a free seminar about the pests and diseases that can affect your garden, 2 p.m. Email peggyscho@gmail.com or visit www.lakebeautyberry.fnpschapters.org.
Florida-Friendly Fruit Trees for the Home Garden
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Learn about planting and caring for fruit trees through the UF/IFAS Extension Lake County presentation, 2 p.m. Earn door prize tickets for plants. No registration required for this free event.
May 16
Lake Tech Board of Directors Meeting
Board Room, Building A, Lake Technical College, 2001 Kurt Street, Eustis
A regular Meeting of the college’s board will be held at 4:30 p.m. Call 352-589-2250.
May 17
Family Tree Maker Special Interest Group
Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society’s monthly free virtual discussion dives into the popular genealogy program, 2 p.m., and all are welcome to attend the Zoom session. Registration is required at https://PastfindersSLC.Org. Email Info@PastfindersSLC.org.
May 18
Mindful Resilience for PR
Virtual Zoom
The Florida Public Relations Association Lake County Chapter will host guest speaker certified mindfulness coach Kenneth Morgan-Schleuning, at noon via Zoom. Appropriate for any communications professional, the workshop will demonstrate how to discover core mindfulness skills to help get clear about experiences as they unfold and then choose where to focus attention. Tickets are available at
https://fpralake-mindfulresilienceinpr.eventbrite.com.
May 19
Art Stroll/Art in the Alley
Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E. 5th Avenue, Mount Dora
In the monthly event, self-guided art tours cover various locations in downtown Mount Dora, 6–8 p.m. Call 352-383-0880.
Major League Fishing BIG5 Toyota Series
Ski Beach, Venetian Gardens, 201 E. Lake Harris Drive, Leesburg
Anglers from across the country will compete on the Harris Chain of Lakes, 7 a.m. Visit https://majorleaguefishing.com/circuits/series.
May 20
Solitary Man: A Tribute to Neil Diamond
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Dave DeLuca explores the career of Neil Diamond, from his humble beginnings to his worldwide success, in a free concert, 2 p.m. No registration is required.
Friday Night Naturalist: “Turtles and Gators
and Spoonbills, Oh My!”
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The program will feature award-winning storyteller Chris Kastle as she presents a tour of our waterways with stories and songs suitable for all ages, 6:30 p.m. Specializing in teaching environmental science through the arts, Kastle is a recipient of the Annette J. Bruce Lifetime Achievement Award from the Florida Storytelling Association, holds a graduate degree in Human Ecology. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
