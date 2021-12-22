thru Dec. 24
Premier Boat Tours Christmas Cruise
Lakeside Inn, 100 N. Alexander Street, Mount Dora
Departing from the dock at 5 p.m., a one-hour sunset cruise will tour Lake Beauclair. Afterwards, return to Lake Dora to view the Christmas lights display on the Mount Dora Marina. For ticket information, visit www.doracanaltour.com/christmas.php. Call 352-434-8040.
Thru Jan. 5
122nd Christmas Bird Count
The National Audubon Society’s annual birding event. For local events, contact Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society at 352-432-8866, oklawahaaudubon@gmail.com or https://oklawaha-valley-audubon.org.
For national information, visit
www.audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count.
Dec. 23
SHINE Program
Archives Room, 1995 N Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Through the SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) program, specially trained volunteers assist attendees with Medicare, Medicaid and health insurance questions in free one-on-one counseling sessions. Offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the local Area Agency on Aging. Sessions will be held 1:30–3:30 p.m. and registration is not required. Call 352-735-7180, option 5.
Milk and Cookies with Santa
Lake Square Mall, 10401 U.S. Hwy. 441, Leesburg
Enjoy cookies and cocoa with Santa, 6–7 p.m., before he heads back to the North Pole. The free event will have children decorating cookies, making keepsake ornaments and listening to a special story time. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday pajamas.
Call 352-787-1200 or visit www.facebook.com/thenewlakesquaremall.
Dec. 24
Christmas Eve Programs
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
A 5:30 p.m. service will feature contemporary music from the praise team and a live nativity acted out by children. The 7:30 p.m. program will feature a service of Lessons and Carols, traditional music from the Celebration Choir and music from the pipe organ. Both services will include a message from Pastor Averill and candle-lighting. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora, 222 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Celebrate with a 7 p.m. service of stories and carols featuring the Chancel Choir and Orlando Brass. The evening ends with Silent Night and candlelight. Call 352-383-4089 or visit www.fpcmtdora.org.
Christmas Eve at Wooten Park
Wooten Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
A 5 p.m. Christmas Eve service will include traditional carols, candles and readings. The family-friendly service will last about 45 minutes. Bring your own seating. Visit www.onefoundation.church/christmas-eve.
Dec. 31
Art of the Deal
Donnelly Park, 530 North Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Mount Dora Center for the Arts fundraiser brings the Roaring 20s back to life to ring in the new year. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at www.MountDoraArt.com or by calling 352-383-0880.
New Year’s Eve Gala Celebration
Mission Inn Resort, 10400 CR. 48, Howey-in-the-Hills
Enjoy fabulous food, unlimited wine, a band and DJ. Call 800-874-9053 or visit https://missioninnresort.com.
New Year’s Eve Celebration
Sunset Park, 230 West 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
The party, complete with live entertainment and midnight fireworks, starts at 9 p.m. Visit https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us.
Jan. 1, 2022
Happy New Year Hike
PEAR Park WCA, 4800 University Avenue, Leesburg
A free nature hike with the park staff will kick off at 9 a.m. Call 352-516-7011, email jpouliot@lakecountyfl.gov or visit http://lakecountyfl.gov/parks.
Jan. 5, 2022
GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club
Country Club of Mount Dora, 1900 Country Club Blvd., Mount Dora
The GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club has resumed its regular monthly meetings and community service activities. For information, email gfwcmdwc@mail.com.
Jan. 6, 2022
PJ Storytime
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Pajamas are encouraged, but not required at the 6–6:30 p.m. storytime for children of various ages. Call Ms. Jaimie at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.