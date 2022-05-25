Thru May 28
Dali on the Lake
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
Work from Salvador Dali will be displayed in the traveling exhibit, “Homage to Dante,” a series of signed prints of Dali’s illustrations for “The Divine Comedy,” which is on loan from The Park West Foundation. Several original pieces on loan from local collectors also will be on display. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com.
May 21–22
Weekends at the Winery
Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards, 19239 U.S. Hwy. 27, Clermont
The regular event includes food vendors, live entertainment and Lakeridge wines at the outdoor bar, noon–4 p.m. Live music as follows: May 21: Dave Capp & France Neil. May 22: Kimmi Bitter Duo. Complimentary tours and tastings will be held throughout the day. Call 352-364-8627 or visit www.lakeridgewinery.com/WATW.
May 26
Photo Safari – Downtown City Walk
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
Meet in front of the Leesburg Center for the Arts at 5:30 p.m. (Bring water.) After choosing a shape, the group will walk the streets and alleys letting that shape appear in their camera lens. Call 352-365-3650.
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women.
Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Accepting Cryptocurrency as a Payment Option
Online
In this free SCORE webinar, presenters Jennifer Brown and Sondee Lima discuss the pros and cons of cryptocurrency for business owners, 6 p.m. Visit https://midflorida.score.org/event/accepting-cryptocurrency-payment-option-4.
May 27
Florida National Memorial Day Tournament
The Big House Complex, 1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares
The national youth basketball tournament is for boys and girls teams in third through 12th grades. Call 352-562-7878.
May 27–29
LPGA Epson Tour
Mission Inn Resort & Club,
10400 County Road 48, Howey-in-the-Hills
The official qualifying tour of the LPGA returns for a third year. The Epson Tour, previously known as the Symetra Tour, will draw about 140 players from around the world to compete on El Campeón golf course. The Pro-Am tournament will be held May 25–26. The event is open to the public, and admission and parking are free. Tickets are required for entrance but are free of charge. Visitors also have the option to become a VIP and enjoy unlimited food and drink in the VIP tent.
Go to missioninnchampionship.com or call 352-324-3903.
May 28
Sandstorm Beach Prospects
National Recruiting Showcase
Hickory Point Beach Complex, 27345 Highway 19, Tavares
The recruiting event draws players and coaches from around the country, 8:30 a.m.
Visit www.sandstormbeachvolleyball.com/tournaments.
Touch a Fire Truck
Loch Leven Landing, 19005 US-441 N., Mount Dora
Mount Dora Fire Department will meet with the public in an event sponsored by The Joint Chiropractic, 1–2:30 p.m.
LOL Clean Comedy Show Experience
Mieluz Grand Hall, 415 N Grove Street, Eustis
House of Laughter presents “Laugh Out Loud” performances by Demetrius Wheeler, Comedian Robert Day, and Steve Harvey’s own Sweet Baby Kita, 7 p.m. Call 352-602-0258.
Visit www.may28comedy.eventbrite.com.
May 31–July 22
Summer Camps
Mount Dora Christian Academy, 301 W 13th Avenue, Mount Dora
A wide variety of camps, from sports-oriented programs to “Readers’ Theater,” “Growing with God” and “Fun on the Farm.” Elementary Summer Camp, are offered at $155 per week (except July 4–8).
Visit https://www.mdcacademy.org/campus-life/summer-camps or call 352-383-9915.
June 1
Cooking in an Instant & Air Frying
UF/IFAS Extension Lake County, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Two sessions, one at 2 p.m. and one at 6 p.m., offer hands-on experience with four Mexican themed recipes. Email lorijohnson@ufl.edu.
Visit https://bit.ly/3ySJHNr.
June 2
Adult Art Break
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
No artistic ability is necessary to enjoy this facilitated program, 5:30 p.m. Cash-only $5 fee covers all art supplies.There is a different project at each meeting. Visit www.leesburgarts.com.
June 3
Magic & Mystery – Exhibit Opening
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
The Meet the Artists reception for CFA member show Magic & Mystery will begin at 5:30 p.m. Visit www.leesburgarts.com.
Coffee & Conversation
Cheeser’s Palace Café, 707 W. Montrose Street, Clermont
Lake County Board Chairman Sean Parks invites the public to attend an outreach meeting, 8 a.m. Also on hand will be Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, Lake County School Board member Marc Dodd, who represents District 3, and Clermont City Council member Ebo Enstuah, who represents District 4. Email sparks@lakecountyfl.gov.
June 3 & June 11
Learn to Paint a Beach Scene with Alcohol Inks on Synthetic Paper
Artisans, 139 East 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
Choose your session and join artist Korinne Carpino for a class that will teach you how to work with alcohol inks. Visit www.artisansofmtdora.com/classes.html.
June 4
Genealogy Conference
Via Zoom
Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society’s upcoming virtual conference, “Gen Sox Record Hop: Dancing Through the Documents,” will include two national speakers: Janet Hovorka, author and owner of Family ChartMasters; and Debbie Wilson Smyth, owner of Oak Trails Genealogical Services, LLC. The conference will be held 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Tickets are $24 and can be purchased through PastfindersSLC.org.
1st Saturday Gathering – Acoustic Jam
Leesburg Center for the Arts,
429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
Bring your favorite instruments or just listen and enjoy the music, beginning at 10 a.m. Visit www.leesburgarts.com.
Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival
Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street, Clermont
Experience a taste of the Caribbean with food, music, entertainment, prizes, competitions, vendors and more, beginning at noon. Visit https://caalc-fl.org/jerk-festival-2022.
CleanUp Eustis
Ferran Park Bandshell, Ferran Park Drive, Eustis
The community volunteer project will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-217-7370 or email dothethingtoday@gmail.com.
Visit www.facebook.com/groups/CleanUpEustis.
