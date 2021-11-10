A sampling of upcoming events in the area.
Nov. 9–10, 12–13, 16–17
Florida High School Athletic Association Golf State Championships
Mission Inn Resort & Club, 10400 County Rd 48, Howey-in-the-Hills
https://fhsaa.com/index.aspx?path=golf
Nov. 11
Veterans Day Celebration
Trinity Springs, 12120 County Road 103, Oxford
2:30 p.m.
Veterans will be honored at a special event featuring the Marine Corp Color Guard, singers Galen and Paige Spitler, the Daughters of the American Revolution and “Quilts of Valor. Call 352-571-5539.
Nov. 11–13
Leesburg Public Library
The Leesburg Public Library will be closed when the annual Leesburg Bikefest returns the weekend of Nov. 12–14.
Nov. 12
Quilt Show
Venetian Center, 1 Dozier court, Leesburg
The Lake County Quilt Guild’s annual show will feature displays of quilts, demos and judging for awards.
512-468-7974
Nov. 12–13
Hearts for Our Hospital Big Bike Weekend
La Hacienda Recreation Center, 1200 Avenida Central, Lady Lake
The 6th annual UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation event features an expo and health fair Friday and a bicycling challenge on Saturday. Five cycling routes, ranging from 10 miles to 100 miles, are available for the Saturday ride. Learn more at www.h4hbikeweekend.com.
Nov. 12–14
Leesburg Bikefest
Downtown Leesburg
The annual festival celebrating motorcycles brings thousands of participants to downtown Leesburg. Concerts will include performances by Hoobastank, Eddie Montgomery, Lit and Saliva. Call Leesburg Partnership at 352-365-0053 and visit www.leesburgbikefest.com.
Nov. 13
Candy Cane Lake Craft & Gift
Downtown Clermont
The annual holiday craft and gift show will include music, food trucks, treats and pictures with Santa.
Museum and Movie Night
Lady Lake Log Cabin/Veterans Park, 106 South Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake
Tour the Lady Lake Historical Society and watch a movie under the trees. The movie “Night at the Museum II” will start at 5:45 p.m., and free hot dogs and drinks will be offered starting at 5 p.m.
Florida Run
Lake Louisa State Park, Clermont
The trail run offers a trek through the state park’s natural beauty, vast terrain, rolling hills, lakes and wildlife. Three race distances: half marathon, 10K and 5K. Visit www.thefloridarun.com/lake-louisa-state-park.
Nov. 13
7th Kiwanis 5K Run
Cadwell Park through scenic Umatilla
7 a.m.
The chip-timed event hosted by the Umatilla Kiwanis Club will award top three male and females of each age group and participation medals for all. A virtual 5K is already underway and runs through Oct. 13. Call or text 352-267-3648.
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 West 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
5 p.m.
The Mount Dora Sister Cities and City of Mount Dora Pipes and Drums Band present a celebration of Mount Dora’s ancestral Scottish history in concert. Kilts not required but recommended. Visit http://mountdorasistercities.org.
Nov. 13–14
27th Mount Dora Plant and Garden Fair
Donnelly Park, 530 N Donnelly St., Mount Dora
9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Vendors and nurseries from around the state will offer Florida native and exotic plants, garden ware, and arts & crafts items. Visit www.mountdoraplantandgardenfair.com.
Nov. 14
Sunday Funday: Bugs and Butterflies
Trout Lake Nature Center, Eustis
1–3 p.m.
The “Arthropod Zoo” from the University of Florida entomology department will be on hand with species including tarantulas, scorpions, Madagascar hissing roaches, giant cave roaches and local insects, as well. For further information, visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email Laurie Peterson at tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
How Soil Microorganisms Benefit Our Plants
Trout Lake Nature Center, Eustis
2 p.m.
Lake Beautyberry Chapter of Florida Native Plant Society presents a program by University of Central Florida master’s degree graduate Sarah Harttung.
Guitars & Cars
Renninger’s Antique Center Flea Market, 20651 US Hwy 441, Mount Dora
8 a.m.–1 p.m.
A union of the Lake County Musician’s Swap Meet and Lake County Classic Car & Cycle Swap Meet, Car Show and Cruise-in. Call 352-383-8393 or email terre1423@yahoo.com.
A Salute to Our Veterans
theCross, 4425 North Highway 19A, Mount Dora
A special Veterans Day service will honor veterans and their families. Visit https://thecross.family/vets.
Nov. 17
Experience Lady Lake Expo and Car Show
Lady Lake Soccer Fields, 250 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake
10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its 7th annual event featuring a classic car show, food trucks and more. Call 352-753-6029.
Nov. 18
Widowed Support Group
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The widowed support group of First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel and is open to men and women. The chapel is the first building west of the sanctuary. For more information, call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Nov. 20
Mount Dora High School Centennial Celebration
Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Ave., Mount Dora
4–9 p.m.
The fundraiser will include music, food, and a cash bar. It supports the school’s stadium improvement project. Visit https://bit.ly/3C0cGNy.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church Bazaar
317 S. Mary Street, Eustis
9 a.m.–2 p.m.
A silent auction, homemade baked goods, gift basket drawing, “bargain basement,” crafts, gifts, plants, games for the kids and more – including opportunity to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations on site. Eustis Fire Department and Eustis Police Department representatives will also be there. Call 352-357-4358.
Winter Service of Hope & Healing
First Presbyterian Church, 222 W 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
This 7 p.m. service of music, scripture and prayer is intended to bring light into the darkness and offer hope to all. Email office@fpcmtdora.org
Mount Dora Historical Homes Tour
Mount Dora Community Building, 520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora
10 a.m.
Historic home architecture is the focus of this Mount Dora Historical Society presentation and walking tour.Visit www.mountdorahistoricalsociety.org.
