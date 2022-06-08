Ongoing
Summer Reading Program
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Registration is open for the library’s summer reading program, which runs through July 30. Children age 12 and under will dive into Oceans of Possibilities featuring a pirate puppet show, an Under the Sea party, K9s and Kona Ice, balloon workshop, Foam Palooza party, take and make crafts, Candy & Cupcake storytimes and more. Registration goodie bags can be picked up at the Youth Desk. Adults and teens age 13 and up can Read Beyond the Beaten Path with reading challenges, raffles, movies, scavenger hunts, s’mores and more. Call 352-742-6204.
Weekdays
Library Story Times
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
A variety of free weekly story times for young children are offered Monday through Friday at 10:30 a.m. Registration is not required.
Call 352-735-7180, ext. 5, or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
Thru June 24
Magic & Mystery CFA Member Exhibit
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
The CFA member show will feature the works of artists Kelley Batson Howard, Toni Stokes, Gary Sligh, Denis Siri, Margaret Everson, JoAnna Smitherman, Shari Williams, Steven Hlavac, Suzanne Zeliniski, Mary Trowbridge, Chelsey Velilla, Carol Wright-Phillips, Del Glenn, Margi Geiger, Viktoria Sikora, Karen Arey, Nikki Forde, Jan Tinsdall, Mary Scott, and Cathy Popiel. Visit www.leesburgarts.com.
Thru July 22
Summer Camps
Mount Dora Christian Academy, 301 W 13th Avenue, Mount Dora
A wide variety of camps, from sports-oriented programs to “Readers’ Theater,” “Growing with God” and “Fun on the Farm.” Elementary Summer Camp, are offered at $155 per week (except July 4–8). Call 352-383-9915 or visit https://www.mdcacademy.org/campus-life/summer-camps.
Thru July 29
Adult Summer Reading @ the Library
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Adults in the program will be entered to win prizes, like Apple AirPods, an air fryer and more. Pick up a book review packet from the library to get started. Call 352-357-5686.
June 8
Business @ Breakfast
Historic Train Depot, 341 Alexander Street, Mount Dora
Registration for the Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast, 7–9 a.m., will close June 6. Visit www.mountdora.com/events/details/june-8-2022-business-at-breakfast-4815?calendarMonth=2022-06-01.
June 8 & July 13
Reading Tails
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
At this special program, children ages 5 to 12 can practice their reading skills with the therapy dogs of PAWS, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Bring a book the child is currently reading or select one from the center’s library. This program is free to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested to support this independent non-profit’s future programs. Registration is required, so everyone can have a dog reading buddy. Email tlnc.director@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
June 10
Exploration Hike
Ferndale Preserve, 19220 County Road 455, Minneola
Explore the habitats and species of this hilly nature area, located on the west side of Lake Apopka, 8 a.m. Call Justin Pouliot at 352-516-7011 or email jpouliot@lakecountyfl.gov.
June 11
Learn to Paint a Beach Scene with Alcohol Inks on Synthetic Paper
Artisans, 139 East 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
Join artist Korinne Carpino for a class that will teach you how to work with alcohol inks. Visit www.artisansofmtdora.com/classes.html.
“Shootout on Lake Dora”
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
This boat race will have outboard drag boats from all over the southeastern U.S. competing on Lake Dora, 11 a.m. Some of the boats can reach over 100 mph in only 800 feet, according to organizers.
Call 334-618-4345 or email info@southernoutlawdragboatassociation.com.
Cool Sommer Morning Series
Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street, Clermont
One of the longest running multi-sport series in the country, the AdventHealth 37th Annual Cool Sommer Mornings Triathlon-Duathlon-Aquabike-5K Series kicks off at 7 a.m.
Call 352-394-1320 or email info@SommerSports.com.
Masquerade Ball
Mission Inn Resort & Club, 10400 FL-48, Howey-in-the-Hills
The Howey-in-the-Hills Friends of the Library is hosting its first fundraiser, a black-tie charity gala, for the Marianne Beck Memorial Library. Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/yckc3z2a or at the Marianne Beck Memorial Library. For more information, call or visit the library,
or go to www.facebook.com/HoweyLibrary.
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 W 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
Bring your kilt, bring your family, and immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food, and drink, 5– 8:30 p.m. Visit https://cityofmtdorapipeband.com.
June 11 & 12
Weekends at the Winery
Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards, 19239 U.S. Hwy. 27, Clermont
The regular event includes food vendors, live entertainment and Lakeridge wines at the outdoor bar, noon–4 p.m. Live music as follows: June 11: Dave Capp and France Neil. June 12: Billy Buchanan. Complimentary tours and tastings will be held throughout the day. Call 352-364-8627 or visit www.lakeridgewinery.com/WATW.
June 12 & 26
Florida Mushrooming with Fungi Jon
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Jon Martin, aka Fungi Jon, will share his knowledge and experience in two special programs. June 12, noon–4 p.m., the expert mycologist will discuss finding, harvesting and growing mushrooms. June 26, he will lead a mushroom walk, 2–4 p.m. Cost to attend the Part 1 workshop is $45. Go to www.universe.com/mushroomjune12. Florida Mushrooming Part 2’s cost is $25. Go to www.universe.com/mushroomjune26.
June 13
Yoga for Toddlers
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Join Ms. Sara from Eustis Parks and Rec for “Under the Sea” yoga, stretching, breathing and meditation appropriate for ages 2–4 and their caregivers, 3–4 p.m. Limited yoga mats will be available or bring your own mat or towel. Call Ms. Jaimie at 357-0896 or 357-5686.
June 14
Flag Day Celebration
Lake County Historic Courthouse, 317 W. Main Street, Tavares
The birthday of the Stars and Stripes will be honored with a program including a talk by Dale C. Smith, professor emeritus of military medicine and history, as well as the pledge of allegiance, national anthem, presentation of the colors and a flag-folding ceremony, noon–1 p.m. In addition, the event will serve as a U.S. flag deconstruction collection point. Call 352-343-9890.
June 14
Lake Technical College Special Board of Directors Meeting
Board Room, Building A, Lake Technical College, 2001 Kurt Street, Eustis
A special Board of Directors meeting, open to the public, will begin at 3 p.m.
June 15
Lake County Water Authority Board Meeting
Lake County Board of County Commissioners Chambers, Administration Building, 315 W. Main Street, Tavares
A regular LCWA board meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. For more information and to access the live meeting, visit
https://www.lcwa.org/information/board_meeting_info.php#outer-540.
June 16
Yoga for Kids
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Join Ms. Sara from Eustis Parks and Rec for “Under the Sea” yoga, stretching, breathing and meditation appropriate for ages 5 and up and their caregivers, 3–4 p.m. Limited yoga mats will be available or bring your own mat or towel. Call Ms. Jaimie at 357-0896 or 357-5686.
Lake County Library Advisory Board Meeting
Lake County Agriculture Center, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
The next Library Advisory Board meeting will begin at 5 p.m. The board makes recommendations to the Lake County Board of County Commissioners regarding coordination and development of the Lake County Library System, such as recommending countywide policies, plans of service and budgeting needs for the countywide library system. The last meeting was held Feb. 17, and the subsequent two meetings, March 17 and May 19, were canceled. Visit https://bit.ly/LibraryAdvisoryBoard or call the Office of Library Services at 352-253-6180.
June 17
Delving into Freshwater Fisheries
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Kyle Miller, a biological scientist stationed at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Eustis Research Station, has been studying the state of freshwater systems for many years and will share his insights at the latest in the nature center’s monthly Friday Night Naturalist series, 6:30 p.m. The program is free to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested. Call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com.
June 18 & 20
Pinellas Library Book Sale
The Villages Pinellas Branch Library, 7375 Powell Road, Wildwood
The Friends of The Villages Library will offer library and public donations, including fiction and non-fiction books, CDs, DVDs and audio books, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Monday. Cash sales only.
June 20
Irish Family Research Help Sessions
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Held the third Monday of each month, the free family history research help day is staffed by Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society volunteers, 10 a.m.–noon.
Email info@pastfindersslc.org and visit www.facebook.com/pastfindersofSL.