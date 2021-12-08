thru Dec. 19
Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest
Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm, 35317 Huff Rd., Eustis
Pick out your perfect tree and enjoy food, drinks, and fun attractions. Visit www.santaschristmastreeforest.com for ticket information and details. Call 352-357-9836.
thru Dec. 24
Premier Boat Tours Christmas Cruise
Lakeside Inn, 100 N. Alexander St., Mount Dora
Departing from the dock at 5 p.m., a one-hour sunset cruise will tour Lake Beauclair. Afterwards, return to Lake Dora to view the Christmas lights display on the Mount Dora Marina. For ticket information, visit www.doracanaltour.com/christmas.php. Call 352-434-8040.
Dec. 8
White Christmas Girls Night Out
Artisans, 139 E. Fourth Avenue, Mount Dora
5–9 p.m.
Have popcorn, sip a holiday drink and shop for artistic gifts at this special event.
Dec. 9
Holiday Concert by Lake County Band
Community Building, 520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora
7–9 p.m.
The annual holiday concert, under the direction of John Landers, is a free event to benefit the Lake Cares Food Pantry. Visit www.lakeconcertband.com.
Night of Lights
Waterman Village, 445 Waterman Avenue, Mount Dora
6–7:30 p.m.
All are welcome to drive through the community and enjoy the festive Christmas lights. Call 352-383-0051 or visit www.watermanvillage.com.
Dec. 10
Howey Christmas Festival
Central Avenue, Howey-in-the-Hills
6:30 p.m. A town tree lighting, entertainment, arts and crafts, ugly sweater contest and more. Call 352-324-2290. Visit www.howey.org.
Hometown Christmas Fruitland Park
Fruitland Park City Hall, 506 W. Berckman St., Fruitland Park
5:30–9 p.m.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus will roll in on a firetruck, followed by local entertainment and free activities for the kids. Call 352-516-9149. Visit www.fruitlandpark.org.
Holiday Farmer’s Market & Tree Lighting
Lake David Park, Groveland
This event begins at 3 p.m. and includes meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus, a holiday farmers market, performers and lighting of the tree.
Dec. 10–Jan. 7
Florida Sculptors Guild
Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E. Fifth Ave., Mount Dora
The free exhibit celebrates sculptural arts. Call 352-383-0880. Visit www.mountdoracenterforthearts.org.
Dec. 11
Snow in Donnelly Park
Donnelly Park, 530 Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
5–9 p.m.
Real snow will be in the park and sleds will be provided. This event will collect perishable food items for Lake Cares Food Pantry. Visit https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/997/snow-in-the-park.
Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival
Lake David Park, Groveland
The parade will begin at 10 a.m.
46th Annual Cracker Christmas Parade & Festival
Cadwell Park, 3 Cassady Street, Umatilla
9 a.m.–4 p.m.
The day begins with a Dog Jog and Christmas Parade along Central Avenue, followed by the festival in Cadwell Park, with live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, food and children’s activities. Call 352-669-3511. Visit www.umatillachamber.org.
6th Annual Reindeer Dash 5K Run/Walk
Griffin Park, 105 Lakeshore Blvd., Howey-in-the-Hills
8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Run, walk jog or stroll by Little Lake Harris and through Sara Maude Mason Park to raise money for Howey-in-the-Hills Library Education Center. The day also includes Howey Men’s Club pancake breakfast, food and crafts, games, dog costume contest, entertainment and a parade at 3 p.m. Visit www.howey.org or www.facebook.com/howeyevents.
Community Cleanup and Waste Tire Amnesty Day
Sorrento Park, 31535 Church Street, Sorrento
Participate in a community cleanup and bulk trash collection event, 9 a.m.–noon. Register at www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB or in-person at the event. Lake County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will be on site to accept household hazardous waste, and COUNTY residents may dispose of passenger car tires free of charge during the event. Visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB.
Dec. 11 & 18 and Jan. 8 & 15
Daybreak Birding
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
6:30 a.m.
Explore the grounds with a knowledgeable guide in the season of migratory bird populations. Meet in the parking lot and bring your own binoculars if you wish. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Dec. 14–Jan. 5
122nd Christmas Bird Count
The National Audubon Society’s annual birding event. For local events, contact Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society at 352-432-8866, oklawahaaudubon@gmail.com or https://oklawaha-valley-audubon.org. For national information, visit www.audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count.
Dec. 15
Christmas at First Presbyterian
222 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
7 p.m.
The Christmas concert will feature the Chancel Choir, Jubilate Handbell Choir and soloists. Call 352-383-4089 or visit www.fpcmtdora.org.
The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s and Dementia
GraceWay Church, 10200 Morningside Dr., Leesburg
1 p.m.
An informational program sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, in the church’s Family Life Center. Call 352-728-1620.
Dec. 16 & Jan. 13
Sunset Birding
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
5 p.m.
Explore the grounds with a knowledgeable guide in the season of migratory bird populations. Meet in the parking lot and bring your own binoculars if you wish. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Dec. 16
Widowed Support Group
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The widowed support group of First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel and is open to men and women. The chapel is the first building west of the sanctuary. For more information, call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Dec. 18–19
Renninger’s Christmas Market
20651 US 441, Mount Dora
9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free admission and parking, antiques, handmade items and complimentary Christmas treats throughout the Antique Center.
Dec. 18
Christmas Symphony Singers
Mount Dora Community Building, 520 N. Baker St., Mount Dora
Hear all of your favorite Christmas soundtracks sung by a choir. The Christmas Carol benefits the Mount Dora Library Association. Call 352-383-1958. Visit https://mountdoralive.com.
Flat Island Loop Hike
Flat Island Preserve, Leesburg
9 a.m.–noon
Join Lake County Water Authority naturalists for an approximate 5-mile hike of a shaded Flat Island loop and explore the wildflower meadow. Bring water and good hiking boots/shoes. Bug spray would be advisable, just in case. Call 352-324-6141, ext. 0 to reserve your spot today. RSVP by Dec. 15.
Breakfast with Santa
Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Ct., Leesburg
9–11 a.m.
Join Santa Claus for a festive breakfast. Space is limited to the first 100 people. Call 352-728-9885. Visit www.leesburgflorida.gov.