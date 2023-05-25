Three clubs and a school joined efforts to tackle the needs of homeless children in Highlands County by collecting shoes and personal hygiene items.
During the Kiwanis Club of Greater Sebring’s meeting at 3 Gens Grill in Avon Park on Tuesday, May 16, hundreds of children’s shoes and personal care items were brought in to donate to Highlands County School District. Noelia Martinez, Students in Transition Resource Assistant with The School Board of Highlands County in Sebring, reported last month to the club that there are more than 400 families in the county who have been identified as homeless. That does not include those who are not documented.
Martinez appreciated the donations.
“Your generosity means everything to us and to the community we serve,” Martinez said. “As soon as I left with all the donations, I stopped at a store and I saw a family that I’ve been helping. I opened my trunk and gave them shoes and hygiene kits. Just seeing them how excited the children were was an awesome feeling. It’s like a glow of happiness. The families are very thankful.”
The Kiwanis, Aktion Club of Highlands County and Avon Park High School Key Club developed the campaign called, “Putting Our Best Foot Forward,” to collect the needed items.
Many individuals, businesses and even students at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring jumped on the band wagon to help with the effort. They literally filled two cars stuffed with these items.
St. Catherine Catholic School recently partnered with the three clubs to collect items for school children in Highlands County who are homeless.
According to St. Catherine Catholic School Principal Dr. Christine Higgins, the Student Council at St. Catherine School held a “Penny Wars” to raise money to purchase the hygiene items. The students in grades PreK to eighth grade raised over $1,200. The Student Council moderator, Dixie Kreulen, and her team organized and purchased the items that filled more than 100 bags with shampoos, conditioners, soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hairbrushes, combs, deodorant and more.
Higgins, said she “couldn’t be prouder of the effort of everyone. It was an amazing show of support for children in need.”
The winning class of the “Penny Wars” was the kindergarten. They enjoyed a popcorn party and became the proud holders of the school “Spirit Stick.”
The Aktion Club collected $530 in money contributions from the community and purchased shoes for the project in addition to donating $500 of their own club money toward the campaign. The club also received numerous inkind donations of shoes and personal hygiene items.
The Key Club also provided several bags of donations to help with the cause.
The campaign is scheduled to conclude on May 26. If anyone is interested in still helping out, contact Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.