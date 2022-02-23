Erosion is the process by which soil is moved by wind and water. This is often the result of the loss of vegetation in a given area. This can be an issue in several areas of the home landscape. Some major areas of concern include heavily trafficked area, locations where large amounts of water come off the roof, and on slopes. Each location will take a slightly different approach, and every situation is different. In some cases, adding vegetation can help, because it holds soil in place with the root system.
Let’s look at a few different scenarios.
Heavily trafficked areas
Do you have kids or pets that run through your yard? Depending on the landscape that you have, and how hard they play, this could cause the loss of plants in the most trafficked paths. How can you protect your lawn?
One option is to set a designated area for kids and/or dogs to play. Set up a mulch or paver path to this location. In the play area you can use mulch as a ground cover or leave it bare. Be sure to have some form of border around the perimeter to reduce erosion. Soil lost from a designated play area can cause damage to a surrounding lawn. Some options for a border include clumping grass, landscape borders or wooded logs/planks. Select what works best for your landscape needs.
Alternatively, select a more wear-resistant turf, such as bermudagrass. St. Augustine, bahiagrass and centipedegrass are the least tolerant to heavy traffic, with zoysiagrass being moderately tolerant of wear. Be sure to water, fertilize and mow as appropriate for your lawn to help with wear resilience.
Water coming off the roof
In heavy rains, water coming off a roof can cause extensive erosion, and even water coming from a downspout can cause erosion concerns if the flow is high. These situations offer a few different options. The use of rain barrels to collect water in heavy flow areas eliminates the runoff issues. You can then use the water for irrigation. You can also install a rain garden. Rain gardens can take any form you would like. They collect the rainwater, keeping it from causing erosion down a slope. They can also reduce damage to the landscape near your home. We have examples of both rain barrels and a rain garden in our Discovery Gardens, located at 1951 Woodlea Road in Tavares.
Some plants that you may consider for your rain garden include canna lilies, swamp sunflower, spider lily, milkweed, muhly grass, button bush and wax myrtle. There are many more options that your local Master Gardener Volunteers or Extension Agent can provide more information on.
Slopes
Slopes have less options to reduce erosion. The easiest option may be to plant fast-growing ground covers. Trees can also hold soil in place, but ground cover is faster. On sunny slopes, you can try perennial peanut, sunshine mimosa, turkey tangle frogfruit, twin flower and several clumping grasses. On shady slopes you can try English ivy, sword fern, leatherleaf fern, southern shield fern and asparagus fern. There are many more ground cover options that you can explore at https://ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/plants.
Jamie Daugherty is the Residential Horticulture Agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office. Email her at jdaugherty@ufl.edu.