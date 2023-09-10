An article on the front page of the Sept. 8 edition of the Highlands News-Sun should have cited Colleen Charles and others as saying that a Florida Department of Environmental Protection study listed Lake Placid lake as impaired. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.
Correction
P Attinger
