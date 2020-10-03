A story that ran on page A2 of the Oct. 1 edition of the Highlands News-Sun mistakenly identified the Florida Department of Transportation as having made recommendations on the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) Southwest-Central Florida Connector. Those recommendations are being made by the Southwest-Central Florida Connector Task Force. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.
Correction
P Attinger
