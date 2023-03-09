SEBRING — Corvette Racing got the 2023 WeatherTech Sportscar Championship off to a good start with a second-place finish in the GTD Pro class in the Rolex 24 At Daytona. But now the team is returning to one of its favorite tracks in Sebring International Raceway.
One reason Corvette Racing enjoys Sebring so much is the amount of success they’ve enjoyed in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and the team is expecting no different next week.
“Coming from a good race at Daytona, we should be up there,” said driver Antonio Garcia, who will team up with Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner in the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R. “Corvette Racing always has had quite a bit of success in this race. It’s a new year and we had a lot of data to analyze from last year’s race. I’ve always loved this race. The Corvette fans will be out there, too. It’s always a great event for us as Corvette drivers and another one for me.”
Garcia said when he first raced at Sebring people would tell him what to expect, but it’s such a unique track you have to experience it for yourself.
“Everyone tries to explain to you where to go and what to hit or not to hit, but it’s almost impossible to figure out what to expect until you do a few laps,” he said. “It’s a tricky track to learn. After a few laps, it doesn’t feel like you can go around fast but then you get in a groove and everything comes easier. Now that I’ve done it for so many years, it feels like I know every single bump around the track. It’s much easier now.”
Many drivers will say Sebring International Raceway is the toughest track IMSA visits each year. It isn’t solely due to the notorious bumps, but also due to the ever-changing conditions.
“You start early in the morning almost with the sunrise for warm-up. Most of the race is super-hot in the middle of the day and then you go straight into the night with a classic March sunset where you don’t see a thing going into Turn 17 and Turn Seven. Every single aspect of that race is unique. Even if at times it feels like it is un-driveable, it’s one of my favorites, if not my favorite race of the year.”
Garcia said towards the end of the race the drivers are definitely worn out, but for the lucky few who find themselves battling for a win, it’s an incredible experience.
“But I love the whole racetrack at night,” he said. “When it’s full dark and you know it’s coming to the end of the race, the grip is usually back in the car. That’s the most joyful time of the race. No matter how tired you are, if you are in contention for the win then that’s when the whole magic of Sebring comes. That’s what we all remember… those last stints at Sebring and when you are in contention or winning the race.”
Tickets and parking are still available for SuperSebring weekend. Gates open at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, for spectators, with practice scheduled to begin the next morning at 8:55 a.m.
Five races are on the schedule, including two Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup series races on Thursday (9:15 a.m. and 5:35 p.m.), the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series on Thursday (1:20 p.m.), the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring on Friday (11:55 a.m.), and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Saturday (10:10 a.m.).
Visit SebringRaceway.com to purchase tickets and parking in advance. New for 2023, no sales will take place at the main gate. All on-site purchases must take place at the Sebring Ticket Trailer located inside Gate 3 at the front of the Raceway property.