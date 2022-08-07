Highlands County added 11 COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days, according to data released by the New York Times. The total number of deaths in the county increased from 703 to 714 over the past week.
Due to the reporting lag in deaths, it doesn’t necessarily mean the deaths occurred over the past week, but rather they were classified as COVID-19 deaths during the past seven days.
While the state is seeing slightly lower case numbers, the severity of cases is up once again, as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing 4,595 hospitalized in Florida as of Saturday morning. That’s an increase of 163 from last week, while ICU cases are up to 491, which is 16 more than a week ago.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting the state with a seven-day average of 9,383 new cases per day, which is about 1,200 fewer new cases per day from last week. CDC is showing the state with a total of 6.855 million cases and 78,047 deaths.
Bloomberg was reporting the U.S. as giving an average of 96,733 vaccines per day — a number that has been unchanged over the past few weeks. The total number of vaccines given in the country is just under 600 million.
Globally, vaccines given were down slightly with an average of 11.5 million given per day and a total of 12.4 billion doses have been given, enough for 1.58 shots per person.
The CDC is showing the U.S. with an average of 393 deaths per day over the past week and 1.028 million deaths in total. There have been 91.8 million cases in the country.
Globally, there have been 576.3 million cases and 6.39 million deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.