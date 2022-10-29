COVID-19 numbers showed the slightest of increases, according to weekly numbers provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC showed Florida with 10,150 new cases for the seven-day period that ended Wednesday, Oct. 26. That’s several hundred more than CDC showed for the previous week and a few more than the Florida Department of Health reported for Oct. 14-20.
The New York Times is reporting Florida with a positivity rate of 7.3% for the last seven days, which is slightly higher than the 7.1% reported by FDOH a week ago.
The state is still seeing a reduction in hospitalizations, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting 1,414 hospitalized with COVID on Saturday. There were 1,480 hospitalized a week ago. ICU cases dropped significantly from 178 a week ago to 133.
The New York Times shows Highlands County with 759 COVID-19 deaths, which is an increase of two from last week. The county is just one of six in the state to record more than 700 deaths per 100,000 population. With 759 deaths, Highlands County is seeing 715 deaths per 100,000 people.
CDC is reporting there have been 70,264 people in Highlands County to have received at least one vaccine dose in the county, which is 66.1% of the population. Of those 5 and over, 69.1% of the population have received at least one dose, with 73.4% of those 12 and over receiving at least one shot.
Seniors continue to have the highest vaccination rates in the county, with 94% of those 65 and older receiving at least one vaccine dose and 76.5% of senior citizens have received the complete series.
The CDC is showing the United States with a seven-day average of 37,984 new cases per day, which is a slight increase from the 37,258 new cases per day from a week ago. The seven-day average for deaths in the country is 378, a small increase from last week.
The U.S. has seen a total of 97.3 million cases and had 1.066 million deaths, according to CDC.
There have been 629.7 million cases and 6.58 million deaths globally, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, with 12.18 million cases and 41,082 deaths occurring in the last four weeks.
A total of 12.8 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally, according to JHU.