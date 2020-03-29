SEBRING – In an effort to assist locally and for those who may have questions about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its effects on our community, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners has established a local hotline number for residents to call.
“We began to plan for this hotline last week, when we saw the sheriff’s office dispatch starting to get numerous non-emergency calls related to COVID-19,” County Administrator Randy Vosburg said. “We want to try and take the burden off that system while still linking citizens to community resources.”
The public may call 863-402-6800 starting Saturday, March 28. The number will be in service from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The public is asked to be patient with the rollout of the hotline. Call volume may mean a longer wait time for some.
The Florida Department of Health has set up a COVID-19 hotline for the public at 866-779-6121; the hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The public may also email questions to COVID-19@flhealth.gov. Visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov for the latest information on COVID-19. The website is updated twice daily at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms and possible exposure, please call your primary care doctor. If you do not have a primary care doctor, call the local health department at 863-386-6040 or Central Florida Health Care at 863-452-3000.
For continuing updates, follow Highlands County BCC on Facebook by searching for highlandsfl.gov and on Twitter @HighlandsFLBCC.