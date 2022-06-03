Sumter County commissioners voted to revoke the operating permit of the Fun Time Arcade, during last Tuesday’s meeting.
The business had faced criticism from residents in the Lake Panasoffkee community for months. The complaints ranged from people sleeping, cooking and using the restroom behind the building to fights in the parking lot. The business was located in the former Moose Lodge building on C.R. 470.
The business permit for the arcade, owned by Satwinder Tucker, was originally approved by the commissioners on March 8, of this year.
On April 13, a Sumter County building official inspected the building and reportedly found dangerous electrical wiring and Florida fire code violations.
The building was posted as unsafe for use or occupancy and building permits were applied for. The permits were issued, but the work was not completed, according to the county.
The business also loses their permit fee - a $6,000 application fee to cover the costs of the verification of the application as sufficient to receive an operating permit, the advertisement, notices and Board approval of the operating permit, according to Bradley Arnold, county administrator.
He noted the cost to maintain compliance with the operating permit rests solely with the entity that received the operating permit.
He explained that according to the ordinance, if the internet café was operating before the adoption of the ordinance, the application for the operating permit was still required and if the application was deemed sufficient, the Board was obligated to provide the initial one-year operating permit.
The operating permits require compliance with the conditions set forth in the permit as supported by the ordinance as well as any other local or state regulation such as the statutory building codes.
He said any new internet café interested in locating in the unincorporated area of Sumter County, after the adoption of the ordinance, will have to meet the future land use, zoning and setback requirements.
If the other internet cafes in Lake Panasoffkee, that have current operating permits, were to lose them, the code limitations will not allow another internet café in the same area.
Along with complaints from residents, prior to the business closing, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office identified the following violations: inadequate lighting in the parking area, no height markers on exit doors, they did not have required signage in place, their permit was not on display.
The Sumter County Code Enforcement identified the following violations: the operator indicated the silent alarm is under contract for installation, criminal background screenings were not available on site, the operating permit was not posted and the business had been closed for over 30 days, due to non-compliance with Florida building and fire codes.
The violations were reportedly verified during inspections on April 21 and 23.
