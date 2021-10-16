Florida saw its seventh straight week of declining COVID-19 cases, according to the weekly update provided by the Florida Department of Health. The state saw a total of 19,519 new cases for the seven-day period of Oct. 8-14.
Highlands County saw 96 new cases for the seven-day period, a dramatic improvement from August when the county was averaging more than 100 new cases per day. The county's positivity rate also dropped again to 6.5%. The county has now seen a total of 15,811 COVID cases.
There were 163 people vaccinated in the county for the week, raising the total to 58,574, which 63% of those eligible to receive the vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing Highlands County with 10 COVID deaths in the last seven days, while the New York Times reports Highlands County with 527 total COVID-19 deaths.
Other counties in the Heartland also saw a decrease in numbers, with DeSoto County showing 30 new cases for the week, while Hardee County saw an increase of 33 new cases. Okeechobee County had 32 new cases, while Glades County had an increase of 17 new cases. Glades County's positivity rate of 27.4% was highest in the state, while its 127.9 new cases per 100,000 population was fourth-worst in the state.
Of the state's new cases, 2,978 were in those under the age of 12, while there were 1,838 in those between the age of 12 and 19.
There is a wide range of vaccination rates by county, ranging from Miami-Dade's 93% of eligible people down to the 32% of Holmes County. Overall, the state has seen 72% of those eligible to be vaccinated receive at least one vaccine dose.
There were 1,192 new deaths reported, with 123 of those occurring during the week. The remainder were deaths which took place earlier, but were just classified as COVID deaths during the week. Florida has now seen a total of 57,859 deaths and 3.62 million cases.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed Florida with 3,073 hospitalized as of Saturday afternoon with COVID-19, a decrease of 872 from a week ago. There were 826 patients in ICU beds, which is a decrease of 255 from a week ago.
The CDC shows numbers continue to drop in the U.S., with the seven-day average at 82,324, which is the lowest since July 31. The U.S. has now seen a total of 44.7 million cases.
The county's death rate is also trending downward, but is moving a little slower than the case count. The seven-day average for deaths is 1,248, which is comparable to numbers seen in late August.
According to Bloomberg, the U.S. has now administered 405 million doses and is averaging 824,563 doses given per day. These also include booster shots for those who fit the criteria.
Globally, there have been 6.65 billion doses given across 184 countries. The seven-day average for vaccines given is 25.8 million doses per day.
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine is reporting there have been 240.2 million cases worldwide, with a total of 4.89 million deaths.