SEBRING — Calls for fire services ran the gamut in one 24-hour period from wildfires to wrecks to wildfires caused by wrecks.
It followed what had already been a busy first half of the week for county firefighters and emergency medical personnel.
It also came on the heels of a decision Wednesday morning by the Highlands County Board of County Commission to enact a burn ban, slapping misdemeanor charges and a fine and/or jail time for anyone caught burning debris without a Florida Forestry Service permit.
It took effect immediately, and the first big fire incident reported Wednesday may have been a violation of that ban
Brush/home fire
Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Highlands County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of multiple structures and brush burning on Impatient Street in Sun ‘N Lakes South of Lake Placid.
Fire Rescue reports stated that fire had surrounded several homes, but firefighters kept structure damage down to minor scarring.
The brush fire covered two acres, reports said, and the Florida Forest Service arrived to cut fire breaks with a tractor plow.
The cause is under investigation.
Moto-burn
About 20 minutes later, a two-vehicle accident on State Road 29 immediately east of the first brush fire sparked its own brush fire that quickly endangered a structure Fire Rescue reported.
A local farmer with a water tank helped hold the fire at bay on a hillside until firefighters could divert two units from the larger blaze.
In the incident, reports said, a motorcycle caught fire, and the rider was flown to a local trauma center by Aeromed helicopter.
The second vehicle, make and model unknown, had no injuries. Florida Highway Patrol has not yet released reports on the wreck.
SR 29 was shut down for about an hour, fire reports said.
Bassage Road fire
While fire crews in the south of the county stayed busy, units in the Sebring area responded to a brush fire endangering a structure on Bassage Road off Sparta Road, reports said.
The fire burned three quarters of an acre, while firefighters protected the structure.
Fire Rescue reported that this fire did get loose from an illegal burn, and the Forest Service has it under investigation.
Burning bees
Sebring Fire Department handled a shed and brush fire approximately 2:30-3 p.m. Wednesday.
Capt. Austin Maddox said a man used a burn barrel in an attempt to smoke bees out of a shed, and caught the shed on fire.
It happened on Colmar Avenue and then spread into Las Villas Boulevard, Maddox said.
Fire crews were on scene for 20-30 minutes.
Maddox said that the fire scared the bees into an adjacent shed on the same property, as well as totaled the first shed.
Memorial wreck
At 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Station 7 fire and medical units responded to a wreck on Memorial Drive at Mullet Avenue, where a car crashed into a tree.
Fortunately, Fire Rescue reported, there were no injuries.
FHP has not yet issued a report on that wreck to the public.
Car v. pole
About 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Fire Rescue units rolled out to where a vehicle ran into a power pole in the 3200 block of Placid View Drive, Lake Placid.
Fire crews reported no injuries: The driver was not there when they arrived.
The wreck knocked out power to the area for hours, and fire crew was on standby for Duke Energy to stabilize the scene, reports said.
Melted water
Multiple units responded to a reported hot water heater smoking in a structure Thursday morning in the area of Cloverleaf Road, north of Lake Placid.
Residents had turned the power off and evacuated the home, reports said.
Firefighters found a hot water heater had shorted out and caught the insulation on fire.
Crews disconnected the power to the water heater and advised the occupants to contact a repair technician..
Smoky ‘air’
Finally, at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, county fire crews went to a report of a structure fire on Sparta Road, but it turned out to be smoke coming from an air conditioner.
Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said crews on the scene found nothing evident, and would likely not find any evidence of fire.