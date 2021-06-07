SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners will have a dual meeting and workshop on Tuesday to both honor and fund fire services.
At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the boardroom at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring, commissioners will host an awards ceremony to honor volunteer firefighters for their years of service.
After that, commissioners will have a workshop with a presentation by Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor on possibly replacing the $115 residential assessment cap in a way that could bring in an extra $450,000 of revenue per year.
Both meetings are open to the public.