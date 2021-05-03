SEBRING — The Board of County Commission will begin a reassessment of the fire assessment on Tuesday.
The meeting agenda has a presentation scheduled from Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor where he will go over what has been done and what the current system would look like going forward.
He doesn’t recommend that things stay as they are. In the presentation included with the agenda, he states that the system at current status is only surviving superficially. The system cannot grow without a steady increase in the fire assessment, he states.
Staff cannot continue to absorb the status quo, Bashoor states. They have been, but are worn out, and will eventually leave the county for other options.
Current assessments, approved on July 10, 2018, as as follows:
- Residential — $0.04 per square foot with a $115 cap.
• Commercial — $0.06 to $0.19 per square foot.
• Industrial/Warehouse — $0.055 to $0.07 per square foot.
• Institution — $0.06 to $0.23 per square foot.
• Land — $22 to $30 per lot.
The assessment took effect on Oct. 1, 2018, and brought in $4.92 million in Fiscal Year 2018-19, $5.29 million in Fiscal Year 2019-20, and as of April 21, 2021, has brought in $5.21 million this fiscal year.
This year has $5.4 million budgeted in revenue, with a prediction of getting $5.6 million by Sept. 30. The projected revenue for Fiscal Year 2021-22 is $5.7 million. Currently, the county is increasing the rate by 7% each year, rather than charging the full rate that consultants recommended. It will provide an additional $407,554 each year, for now.
Bashoor’s presentation states that this will continue to provide for growth, but there is inequity were larger homes pay less per square foot than smaller homes, once they all reach the $115 cap in approximately six years.
Options are to keep the status quo with the 7% increase, which Bashoor states is unsustainable in the long run. The county could maintain the 7% increase for 2021-22 and then increase all categories by 10% for all categories for five years, starting in 2022-23, convert residential rates to a 4 cent to 7 cent per square foot range, leaving the other maximum rates in place. That would have residential rates hitting a cap in four years, industrial/warehouse rates would hit a cap in one year and land would hit a cap in two years.
Or, if the county commission wants to, it could establish a municipal service taxing unit for the whole county for fire and EMS, in place of the current assessment.
Since the county administration has started discussing the 2021-22 budget with department heads, this is one matter the county needs to settle soon.
Commissioners will also get the Interim Financial Report of Key Operating Performance Measures, as of March 31, 2021, from Clerk of Courts Accounting Manager Jackie Gabrus; discussion and vote on the Insurance Committee’s recommendation for Plan Structure changes for the 2021/2022 plan year, as presented by Business Services Director Tanya Cannady; a disclaimer from rights to a particular easement, as presented by County Attorney Sherry Sutphen; a potential increase of $493,986 to the Insurance Fund, presented by Human Resources Technician Elaine Wood, and the second quarter analysis of revenue and expenditures, as presented by David Nitz, manager of the Office of Budget and Management.
Commissioners will also discuss their priorities and pending projects with County Administrator Randy Vosburg, and a request to confirm Ashley H.K. Gill as the new Highlands County University of Florida IFAS extension director, with salary split 60/40 with the university.
On a lighter note, the county commission will kick off their meeting Tuesday with recognition of four areas of Florida life.
The May 4 meeting agenda starts with a proclamation to recognize Thursday, May 6 as “Law Day” followed by May 16-22 as “Water Reuse Week;” Friday, May 7 as “Child Care Appreciation Day,” and then the meeting day itself as “National OJ Day.”
- National OJ Day recognizes the Florida Citrus industry as an integral part of the Florida and Highlands County economy for the past century, with an annual economic impact of $6.5 billion and support of 37,000 jobs throughout the state.
- Law Day has been each May to publicly acknowledge the nation’s heritage of justice, liberty and equality under the law, a day to recognize and celebrate the justice system and rule of law. This year’s theme is “Advancing the Rule of Law Now,” encouraging all to fulfill their responsibilities to protect their communities and democracy.
- Child Care Appreciation Day, sponsored by the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland, Child Care Aware® of America and other organizations nationwide, will recognize child care providers who care for 11 million of the 20 million children under the age of 5 in America.
- Water Reuse Week, to be presented by South Florida Water Management District’s Regional Representative Elizabeth “Libby” Pigman, will recognize that Florida is a national leader in water reuse, using 820 million gallons daily of its 1.7 billion gallons per day reclaimed water capacity to conserve freshwater supplies and replenish rivers, streams, lakes and aquifers.