LAKE PLACID — Alexandra Maxwell and Javier Alvarez, dressed in period costumes, were the highlight for train passengers this past weekend as the U.S. Sugar Express took passengers on trips from Sebring to Lake Placid and Lake Placid south.
While dressed in clothing dating back to the 1500s, they greeted the guests as ticket holders arrived for their steam engine train rides. She was decked out in a hooped dress and he was in a tux.
The couple meet at a Medieval Festival in Hollywood, Fla. and have been a team ever since. Maxwell said, “We do reenactments and dances at the Ancient Spanish Monastery which was literally shipped from Spain and setup in Miami.” She wears her 1565 gown for special events there.
The couple also perform at renaissance festivals and conventions throughout Florida. Maxwell was hired as a Southern Belle by the Garden Club of Lake Placid for a recent holiday event. Alvarez is vice president of Royal Chessman, a stage combat acting group based in Hollywood, Fla.
Maxwell will be hosting her historical fashion show at the April 15-16 Heritage Festival at Pearce Homestead near the Kissimmee River. Alvarez will feature his conquistador armor.
Vicky Maxwell, Alexandra’s mom said, ”She started making little costumes since she was 5 years old. When she was 13, I bought her a sewing machine. Now she has over 30 outfits in my closet.” The first gown she created represents the era of the founding of St. Augustine in 1565. The Maxwell’s moved to Lake Placid in 2012 after giving up the business of Delray Beach.
Alexandra loves history and her talent as a seamstress focusing on history. Mom, Vicky, who homeschooled her daughter, taught her all about the history of Florida. Alexandra also teaches Irish dance at Attitudes Dance Studio in Lake Placid and runs Highlands Costumes and Historical Re-enactments.