SEBRING — Highlands dropped back down to fewer than 10 cases per day on the Saturday update, with seven new cases, after seeing a spike of 20 new cases on the Friday report.
The county’s new total is 2,213 cases, still with 91 deaths, based on daily reports from the Florida Department of Health. The county has ?? hospitalized with the virus.
Florida, meanwhile, saw another 2,824 new coronavirus cases on the Saturday report, for a total of 714,615 — a slightly steeper increase than the 2,660 new COVID-19 reported on Friday.
The state also saw a slight increase in deaths. Where the Friday report had 110 new resident deaths, Saturday’s report had 122.
Health Department reports showed a total of 14,628 resident deaths in the state from COVID-19. There have been 176 non-residents die in Florida from COVID-19.
Ten counties had triple-digit increases on the Saturday report:
- Brevard — 133 (up from 64 on Friday)
- Broward — 150 (down from 220 on Friday)
- Dade — 483 (down from 508)
- Duval — 136 (up from 122)
- Hillsborough — 203 (up from 193)
- Lee — 107 (up from 51)
- Orange — 191 (up from 179)
- Palm Beach — 127 (down from 139)
- Pinellas — 103 (up from 78)
- Polk — 133 (up from 97).
The Health Department had adjusted some of the totals for Friday on the Saturday report.
Calhoun and Gilchrist Counties saw no new cases on the Saturday report. Gilchrist had two days — Tuesday and Wednesday — also with no increases.
Liberty County had two days with no new cases, Dixie County had three, and Lafayette County has gone eight nine days without a new case.
Statewide the previous day testing results showed a positivity rate of 4.79% — up from 3.76% on Friday — with Highlands at 3.57%, a drop from 7.38% on Friday.
Highlands went from the second-highest positivity rate to the second lowest among Heartland counties in one day.
Saturday’s rates were: Glades — 25% with two new cases, DeSoto — 8.33% with six new cases, Hardee — 6.85% with five new cases, Hendry — 6.41% with five new cases and Okeechobee — 6.25% with six new cases.
Statewide, there has been an increase of 516 new cases involving people ages 15 to 24, up from Friday’s count of 470, the largest increase in any age group and the largest percentage — 18%.
Age groups immediately older than the high school and college crowd held the majority of new case numbers: 435 for those ages 25-34, 413 for those ages 35-44 and 404 for those ages 45-54.
New cases tamper off with age, but hospitalizations are still weighted heavily among those age 55 and older.
There have been 5,953 deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities, which is an increase of 18 from the Friday count.
Nationwide there have been 7,367,537 cases with 209,162 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 34,732,557 cases with 1,030,321 deaths.