Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 and 17 years of age who completed their primary Pfizer vaccination at least six months previously. This expands booster availability to those age 16 and up.
“The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has been available to individuals 16 years of age and older for nearly a year, and its benefits have been shown to clearly outweigh potential risks,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Since we first authorized the vaccine, new evidence indicates that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 is waning after the second dose of the vaccine for all adults and for those in the 16- and 17-year-old age group. A single booster dose of the vaccine for those vaccinated at least six months prior will help provide continued protection against COVID-19 in this and older age groups.”
