The number of new COVID-19 cases continue to see smaller increases, with state, local and national cases down compared to where they were a week ago. While part of it could be due to the typical weekend lag in reporting, any good news is a welcome sight on the COVID front.
Highlands County had a modest increase of 21 new cases, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Sunday update. There have now been a total 6,148 cases. Of those, 6,106 cases are residents, with 62 non-residents also testing positive in the county. Testing was down slightly, as the county saw the fewest processed tests since Jan. 10, but the low number of cases resulted in a positivity rate of 7.33% for new cases, which is the best Highlands County has seen in two weeks.
Deaths remained at 244 and current hospitalizations were at 51 as of Sunday afternoon.
The county gave 397 vaccinations on Saturday, with 395 of those being the first shot in the series. There have now been 4,724 people vaccinated, with 4,317 getting the first dose and 407 getting both shots.
Florida saw an increase of 9,535 new cases, one of the smaller increases seen in the past two weeks. The positivity rate for new cases was 8.25%, the second-lowest number seen in the past 14 days.
As is the case throughout the country, while the number of cases are going down, deaths remain relatively high, as the state reported an additional 132 deaths, with 129 of those resident deaths. There have now been 25,292 resident deaths and 400 non-resident deaths for a total of 25,693.
The state gave just 18,672 vaccines on Saturday, the second-lowest number over the last 14 days.
Across the nation, the COVID Tracking Project reported 173,729 new cases and 1,898,062 tests processed in its Saturday evening report. Hospitalizations were down to 113,609, which is much better than two weeks ago when the number was over 131,000. The lone metric to not show any significant decrease was deaths, which were reported at 3,577, which is 500 more than the seven-day average.
California’s new cases continue to be low, as there were 24,111 reported on Sunday, although there were also 429 deaths, according to the California Department of Public Health.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has passed the 25 million-case barrier, with 25.1 million cases and 418,673 deaths.
Globally, the case count has reached 99.06 million and there have been 2.13 million deaths.