The Sebring Blue Streaks Softball team (10-8) was unable to overcome an early six run deficit in their last game and home game of the regular season in a 9-2 loss to the LaBelle Cowgirls (17-8).
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak in which the Blue Streaks outscored their opponents 50-5 and it was the second loss to LaBelle this season, losing the first game 7-6 after nearly coming back from a five-run deficit.
The Cowgirls scored four runs in the top of the first as Taylor Cochran started the game reaching first after being hit by a pitch. A stolen base, sacrifice fly and a single by Heleigh Campbell gave LaBelle a 1-0 lead with one out. Emorie Anderson beat out an infield single to short and with two outs, Abby Hicks tripled into right center to plate two more runs to make the score 3-0 with two outs.
LaBelle added a fourth run when Hicks scored on a passed ball to give the Cowgirls a 4-0 lead after the first inning.
Labelle added two runs in the top of the second. Brooke Black led off with a triple down the right field line and scored on a ground ball back to the pitcher by Calia White to make the score 5-0 with one out.
With two outs, Campbell drove in her second run of the game with a single into right center to give the Cowgirls a 6-0 lead after two innings.
Sebring made a pitching change to start the third inning, bringing in Tera Lynn Price to relieve Marissa Wilkinson. The change made an immediate impact as Price held LaBelle scoreless in the third and fourth innings before giving up a run in the fifth inning as the Cowgirls lead grew to 7-0.
After being held to one hit in the first four innings, Sebring managed to manufacture a run in the bottom of the fifth with no hits.
Morgan Durrance led off with a walk and reached third on a throwing error by the LaBelle shortstop on a groundball by Lauren White. Durrance scored on a groundball to second base by Price to make the score 7-1 after five innings.
After a scoreless sixth inning, LaBelle scored two more runs, both after having two outs on two hit batters, a single and a fielder’s choice to take a 9-1 lead to end their half of the seventh inning.
Sebring showed some spark in the bottom of the seventh with White singling to center and Price tripling over the left fielder’s head to drive in White and make the score 9-2 with no outs.
Price would be stranded at third as LaBelle unplugged the power cord and got the next three batters out on a fly to right, popup to second and a groundout to short to give Sebring their first loss in six games, 9-2.
Sebring will start 5A District 14 tournament next week with their opponent, time and location to be determined.