LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid firefighters and Florida Forest Service crews battled 96-degree heat, choking smoke and high winds as they tried to halt a wildfire Friday.
The fire, which started on an undeveloped lot of dry scrub and grass between Rhododendron Road and Gerber Avenue, was driven forward by the wind, but firefighters kept the flames from reaching nearby houses.
A call for firefighters went out over the police radio around 3:15 p.m. Controlled fires on cattle land and other farms is common this time of year, but this fire popped up in a residential area with empty lots.
Firefighters from Placid Lakes Station 39 and Lake Placid Station 36 kept water on the flames along the half-block-long blaze, slowing the spread of the fire.
The Forest Service’s Wildland Fire units arrived with heavy equipment, including a bulldozer towing a metal disk that plows soil under to clear firebreaks as a firefighter used kerosene fire starters to burn away brush to prevent the fire’s spread.
Tim Elder, fire chief with the Forest Service, ordered crews to attack the rear of the fire to the west as local firefighters fought the head, or advancing side of the fire, to the east.
The fire was in the western reaches of Lake Placid, where undeveloped, wooded lots surround uninhabited asphalt streets.
“These streets act as natural firebreaks, which helps us control these fires,” Elder told the Highlands News-Sun.
Brush fires are not uncommon in the summer. Placid Lakes Fire Rescue crews responded to an 80-acre brush fire near Lake Apthorpe in May.