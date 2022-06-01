TALLAHASSEE — The state’s largest teachers union is lining up with U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in his bid to become governor. Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar on Tuesday announced the union is recommending that the Florida AFL-CIO back Crist when the federation of unions makes endorsements in June.
The FEA is the state’s largest union, with about 150,000 members, according to its website.
Spar billed Crist as the candidate most qualified to address the state’s teacher shortage, which Spar said is the most pressing issue in the public-school system.
Crist was elected in 2006 as a Republican governor before becoming an independent and then a Democrat.
“You see, in 2010, Congressman Crist was Gov. Crist, and there was barely a teacher shortage in the state of Florida. Now, as I said before, it is one of the worst we’ve ever seen,” Spar said during a news conference in Miami Springs.
In a news release, the union said Crist would “strengthen the teacher pipeline,” and increase retention of teachers by “allowing experienced teachers to earn multi-year contracts instead of facing termination annually.” The news release also said Crist is committed to repealing “legislation that harms LGBTQ students” and that Crist supports “teaching the full, fair facts” of history — referring to controversial laws (HB 1557 and HB 7) passed this year by Republican lawmakers.
Crist told reporters he supports a crackdown on certain firearms to help secure schools. “We have got to ban assault weapons now. Our children deserve it, our teachers deserve it. Most of all, our parents deserve it,” Crist said.
The Florida AFL-CIO is expected to announce endorsements during a convention that will start June 24 in Orlando.
Crist is running against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, in the Aug. 23 Democratic gubernatorial primary.