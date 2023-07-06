The Highlands County Fraternal Order of Police donated 30 cute, stuffed, teddy bears on Friday, June 30, to the Lake Placid Health & Rehabilitation Center which will disperse them to patients for companionship.
Lake Placid resident Esther Dilling came up with the idea about a year ago. That’s when she created a bear to be auctioned off at the FOP annual Christmas Party. To go along with the police theme, that bear wore a badge and went to the highest bidder for $85. She was thrilled and decided it would be unbearable if she didn’t make more of them.
Dilling has been sewing things since she was 10 years old. A 91-year young friend of the family back in Ottawa, Canada taught her how to crochet and knit. Her mom was a seamstress. So, it was only natural for her to take up sewing herself. Recently, she worked on a wedding dress that was 12 feet around at the bottom. She hand-sewed on thousands of little white sequins. She jokes that she still keeps finding them on the floor.
Her husband is Rod Dilling, the long-time president of the Highlands County FOP Lodge 99, which meets in Sebring. When they went to the State FOP convention in Orlando, she presented each of the officers with one of her bears wearing the FOP emblem. Again, the bears were well-received.
Then, at an FOP monthly meeting Esther Dilling announced that she would sew and donate 30 stuffed bears to the lodge. The membership, made-up of current and retired police officers, decided that Lake Placid Health & Rehabilitation Center would be a great place for the bears to live.
An assembly line was set up at her home. Each bear needed 24 individual pieces of cut material, plus the stuffing. It took about two and a half hours of her time to build just one bear. Esther said she loves helping people in need, so she was happy to do it.
The Center has 144 short- and long-term patients. Activity Director Sarah McRoy decided that her patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia would benefit the most from having a friendly bear. Many of these patients have no family, and seldom have visitors. Since each bear is a little different, McRoy and her staff will pick out just the right bear for each recipient.