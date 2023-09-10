Step into the Owl & Otter Espresso Co., located in the Journal Plaza in downtown Lake Placid, and be transported to a chic, upscale coffee boutique, like found in Winter Park or Hyde Park. Crystal chandeliers, plush, jewel-tone furnishings and regal “balloon” chairs, marble walls and tin ceilings set the tone, which is both warm and inviting.
According to Luke Haney, co-owner of the Owl & Otter Espresso Co., along with his mother, Renee’, the pair wanted “to create an atmosphere that is upscale, but not stuffy, relaxed and welcoming.” The mother and son duo opened the Owl & Otter in May of this year, and already their business is thriving with repeat clients as well as new ones.
Not only is their coffee boutique beautiful, but it is equally impressive: their equipment is all state-of-art, including an Espresso machine the size of a small oven, capable of crafting three specialty coffees at once, and the shop also features enticing glass displays with freshly baked breads and sweets, the majority of which the Haney pair and crew bake themselves. The list of specialty teas and coffees is extensive, and includes gluten-free and organic offerings as well. For the frequent buyer, the Owl & Otter has a rewards program that may be accessed at their website online.
The aroma at the Owl & Otter is equally enticing. Be it a Chai Tea Coffee, one of their most requested beverages, or the guava and cheese pastries warm from the oven, the scents are sure to beckon guests to indulge their cravings.
Renee’ Haney said “We try to source as much as we can locally, including honey from Heritage Bee Farm, located in Myakka City, Florida.”
Some of the most popular items are the “Coconut cake, the Lemon Loaf Icebox cake and the Cranberry scones, which are also locally baked, and are our own recipes”, according to Luke Haney.
Renee’ and Luke Haney attended a weeklong Coffee School in Texas, learning and honing their skills from the best teachers in the nation of all-things coffee.
The intensive course included learning about coffee beans, where they come from, how to select the best coffee, calibrating and cleaning the craft machinery, and how to be a “latte artist.” Upon their return, they eagerly shared their new knowledge with all the staff. Visit the Owl & Otter Espresso Co. and staff to learn more about what being a latte artist entails. Haney said that they “want to offer the best we can to our customers, and continuing to learn gives us valuable skills to ensure that we do just that.”
With French doors connecting the Owl & Otter to it’s neighboring business, the Wine Down Bar & Shop, which is operated by the Haney’s friends, Chris and Michael Noel, the Haneys knew that offering the best quality and unique charcuterie boards would be a perfect accompaniment to wines that shoppers select at the Wine Down. They began sourcing the best salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, herbed turkey, and boutique cheeses such as Spanish Manchego, swiss raclette, gouda and brie. They offer distinct toppings such as pineapple, barbeque sauce and arugula, all served on a traditional wood board.
As moms and dads enjoy their coffees, there is a vintage-inspired store also owned by the Haneys adjacent to the Owl & Otter, which is sure to catch the attention of the kids. Complete with wooden cupboards full of individual candies and, as there would have been in the “good old days,” paper bags to fill with gumballs, smarties, Tootsie Pops, root beer and butterscotch candies, and even Gold Mine yellow nugget gum in the drawstring sack, the Local Yocal General Store truly is a step back in time.
Toys that grandparents might have played with fill the shelves, including old-time favorites like wooden “train” and “bird” whistles, kazoos, harmonicas and paddle-balls. A wall lined with license plates from each of the states is a must-see. Perhaps even moms and dads will venture into this toy land that harkens back to simpler times to reminisce and play.
The Owl & Otter Espresso Co. and the Local Yocal General Store are located at 219 N. Main Ave., Lake Placid. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday. The stores are closed on Sunday. They may be reached by phone at 863-441-2406, or visit their website at www.owlandotterco.com.