Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is located in Bushnell, off Battlefield Drive. The park offers a variety of events throughout the year. For more information, call the park at 352-793-4781.

Jan. 19, Thursday,  10 a.m. to noon

Silk Scarf Printing   

Join expert volunteers and learn how to imprint designs from silk ties onto white silk scarves. All materials are provided.  Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.

Jan. 20, Friday, 10 a.m. to noon

 Palm Weaving/Boondoggle Class

Learn how to make palm/palmetto frond crafts with expert instruction from experienced palm weavers.  Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.

January 28, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dade Quilt Show  

Participants can enter quilts - $5 display fee for each item, up to 5 items.  Call for applications.  Quilt show will also include quilting demonstrations and vendors, button art, natural fiber art, and concession stand.  Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.

Jan. 29, Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dutch Oven Cooking  

Join the Dutch oven class and learn Dutch oven techniques, making several cast-iron dishes and then sampling them.  Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person.   Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.

Feb. 4, Saturday, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.    

Traditional High Tea   

Traditional High Tea in the Lodge.  Food and accoutrements (hats and the like) will be provided during the event. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $20/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.

Feb. 9, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Road Back in Time   

1800’s history comes to life through demonstrations, reenactors and hands-on activities. Event is free for all school groups (homeschool, private and public and their chaperones).  No lunch provided, picnic facilities are available. Please RSVP if you are coming with a group.   

Feb. 17, Friday, 10 a.m. to noon

Palm Weaving/Boondoggle Class

Learn how to make palm/palmetto frond crafts with expert instruction from experienced palm weavers.  Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.

Feb. 19, Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pine Needle Basket Class  

Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers.  All materials are provided to make a longleaf pine needle basket.   Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person.   Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.

Feb. 19, Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

 Dutch Oven Cooking  

Join in the Dutch oven class and learn Dutch oven techniques, make several cast-iron dishes and then sample them.  Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person.   Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.

Feb. 25, Saturday, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Historical Fashion Show   

Join the spectators as history is presented through a fashion show. Live models will show off styles that were popular from the late 1700s to the 1960s. Light refreshment will be served.  Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.   

Feb. 26, Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.  

Crafting Day  

Bring your craft to work on with other like-minded folks and see what everyone is working on. It’s a great opportunity to learn other crafts and finish current projects.

The cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.   

 

