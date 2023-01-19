Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is located in Bushnell, off Battlefield Drive. The park offers a variety of events throughout the year. For more information, call the park at 352-793-4781.
Jan. 19, Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon
Silk Scarf Printing
Join expert volunteers and learn how to imprint designs from silk ties onto white silk scarves. All materials are provided. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Jan. 20, Friday, 10 a.m. to noon
Palm Weaving/Boondoggle Class
Learn how to make palm/palmetto frond crafts with expert instruction from experienced palm weavers. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
January 28, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Dade Quilt Show
Participants can enter quilts - $5 display fee for each item, up to 5 items. Call for applications. Quilt show will also include quilting demonstrations and vendors, button art, natural fiber art, and concession stand. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
Jan. 29, Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dutch Oven Cooking
Join the Dutch oven class and learn Dutch oven techniques, making several cast-iron dishes and then sampling them. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 4, Saturday, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Traditional High Tea
Traditional High Tea in the Lodge. Food and accoutrements (hats and the like) will be provided during the event. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $20/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 9, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A Road Back in Time
1800’s history comes to life through demonstrations, reenactors and hands-on activities. Event is free for all school groups (homeschool, private and public and their chaperones). No lunch provided, picnic facilities are available. Please RSVP if you are coming with a group.
Feb. 17, Friday, 10 a.m. to noon
Palm Weaving/Boondoggle Class
Learn how to make palm/palmetto frond crafts with expert instruction from experienced palm weavers. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 19, Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Pine Needle Basket Class
Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers. All materials are provided to make a longleaf pine needle basket. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 19, Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Dutch Oven Cooking
Join in the Dutch oven class and learn Dutch oven techniques, make several cast-iron dishes and then sample them. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 25, Saturday, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Historical Fashion Show
Join the spectators as history is presented through a fashion show. Live models will show off styles that were popular from the late 1700s to the 1960s. Light refreshment will be served. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
Feb. 26, Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Crafting Day
Bring your craft to work on with other like-minded folks and see what everyone is working on. It’s a great opportunity to learn other crafts and finish current projects.
The cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.