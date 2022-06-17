Dade’s Youth took a one-day excursion to Caladesi Island State Park, where they spent their time cleaning the beach and swimming. The May 31 trip was largely due to the Florida Parks Foundation, according to the youth sponsor Karen Cloud.
That and local donations for the group’s cleanup efforts along S.R. 48 – their adopted highway. They also had a picnic lunch, thanks to their fundraiser efforts through the year.
Summer is just beginning, but the group is hard at work, already completing five work days for the season. They’ve sold 100 dinners for Patriotic Family Fun Day - barbecue pulled pork sandwiches, KFC slaw, Sonny’s barbecue beans and tea or lemonade. The pork was courtesy of tax appraiser Joey Hooten, Cloud said.
Tickets are being sold by the group at $10 each.
The kids will also have a concession stand with grilled hot dogs donated by the American Legion, chips donated by Tractor Supply and cookies donated by Arby’s. The bottled water was donated by Love’s and CVS.
Walmart made sure the group had extra funds for buns, and all the other items needed, she said, adding that the KONA truck will be on hand to supply more sweet treats.
All the profits from the event will be donated to the Dade Battlefield Society to help support upcoming park projects.
The group was visited by Ransom Clark and a Seminole Warrior last workday, in an effort to help the students better understand the history that took place at Dade Park in 1835. The students left understanding why we now call our park, "Dade Battlefield HISTORIC State Park," Cloud said.
Much of the time during their workdays is spent planning for the October haunted event at the park.
“The group has wanted to visit the famous beach for several years. All the state parks the group has added to their State Park Passport book have been exciting, fun and enriching,” she said.
“Caladesi Island State Park gave the group a new appreciation to the Gulf Beaches after their fall visit to Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine. The group decided to give back by having a beach cleanup.
Over the past four years of the group's existence, they have visited Crystal River Archeological State Park, Crystal River Preserve State Park, Silver Springs State Park, (as well as the county park: Fort King), Hillsborough River State Park and Fort Foster (after visiting the Florida History Museum in Tampa and location of the once Fort Brooke)
Twice, the group has visited Anastasia State Park (as well as the national park: Castillo de San Marcos) to participate in the annual parade and ceremony to commemorate the ending of the Second Seminole War.