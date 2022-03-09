This month, AdventHealth Zephyrhills will offer two free childbirth education classes to provide families with information such as infant behavior, safe sleep, breastfeeding basics and more. The breastfeeding class will now be on March 29, not March 22.
March 19, Childbirth and Newborn Care with Natalie Farrell, RN, childbirth educator,10 a.m.–3 p.m.
March 29, Breastfeeding Basics with Janna Hardiman, RN, 5:30–7 p.m.
Both classes will be presented at AdventHealth Wellness Center Zephyrhills.
Call 877-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.com to register.