“No man is free until all men are free,” said Davenport Juneteenth Wave of Freedom organizer Twila Smith.
Juneteenth is on June 19 and with it comes a wave of celebrations to commemorate the day that the last group of confederate enslaved African Americans received news that they had been freed.
The Jamestown/Davenport community is celebrating Juneteenth with their own wave of freedom celebration at Jamestown Community Park in Davenport, located at 101 Murphy St., on Saturday, June 17. Festivities begin at 2:00 p.m. and there will be socializing, music, games, activities, food, and face painting.
Jamestown has been holding celebrations since 2014, although it wasn’t celebrated officially as Juneteenth, instead it was more a celebration of heritage. Those in charge of the celebrations are very proud of their community and want to continue to honor their heritage.
“Keeping our heritage alive” and “Men inheriting their heritage” are expressed on posters about the event. They were made to influence the younger men within the community to take their positions and pick up the work of their Davenport forefathers.
Tony Stewart is one of the people in charge of the celebrations and was the one who named the event “Men inheriting their heritage” as a result of the loss of many mothers within the community in a short period of time. He felt as though it were time for younger men to ‘man up’ and take their positions within their families and the community.
Stewart mentioned that women would question him on why they weren’t involved and he said he was only trying to address a problem he saw within the community.
Stewart is a born and raised ‘true Davenport man’ who is very proud of his hometown. “I don’t even know how to put that into words” is what he said when asked how he felt about the community's involvement in the celebrations.
He worked along with his sister, Twila Smith, and a few others to divide and seek out. “One group, five tasks” is what he described it as. Stewart mentioned his sister was trying to bring forward connections and bring back the connections to the community.
Twila Smith is also someone who is very excited about the celebrations. She said that holding celebrations keeps the community alive and informed, and it commemorates freedom, the inclusivity, and the diversity there is within the community.
Once a year in June the past and present come together to enjoy the company and presence of one another.
“We were overlooked,” said Smith when asked why Juneteenth is something that should be celebrated. She said that “we are all one under God's creation” and everyone should acknowledge “that it didn’t happen then, but it's happening now.”
Haines City to host parade, music festival
“No one is free, until we are all free,” said Martin Luther King Jr.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the emancipation and freedom of enslaved African Americans. It’s a chance to celebrate history, culture and freedom on June 19.
With the holiday comes various forms of celebrations, one of which is Haines City’s Wave of Freedom Celebration.
The celebration takes place on three separate days split between two weekends leading up to Juneteenth, with various types of activities. The festivities were planned out with the surrounding community in mind.
“It was fun. A lot of thought went into it” said Cynthia Downing when asked about the preparation of the celebration. Downing says the point of the celebrations was to share information about the holiday,and create an event people would remember.
The beginning of the celebrations kicks off with the Miss Juneteenth Pageant. The pageant takes place on June 11 in the Oakland Auditorium at 5 p.m.
A Black-Tie Gala is slated for June 16 at the Lake Eva Event Center. “The Gala will be a great opportunity for people to dress out and enjoy themselves,” said Downing.
The reception is at 5 p.m. and the Gala itself begins at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $60 in advance. Tables of 10 are $500.
The festivities come to a close with one last event on June 17 where a parade and music festival takes place between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Myers and Willey Field. Music will vary in all different types ranging from worship to theater.
Downing hopes the celebration will touch everyone, and believes Juneteenth to be a celebration everyone should partake in.
“Freedom for everyone,” she said.
For more information, email HCJUNETEENTH@GMAIL.COM