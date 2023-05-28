While many local veterans organizations in Highlands County will host events during Memorial Day weekend, there will be two special ceremonies scheduled on Monday, May 29.
Among the many great events taking place will be the 11th Annual Memorial Day Event at Lakeview Memorial Gardens and The Military Sea Services Museum remembrance ceremony and 25th anniversary celebration. Both events will be happening on Monday with the Lakeview Memorial Gardens event happening at 9 a.m. and the Military Sea Services event kicking off at 2 p.m. Lakeview Memorial Gardens is at 854 S. Memorial Dr., Avon Park and the Sea Services Museum is at 1402 Roseland Ave., Sebring, on the corner of Kenilworth Boulevard, approximately a mile east of Sebring High School.
The Sebring High School Jr. ROTC cadets placed small American flags on Friday morning at each of the veteran’s gravesites at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. There are more than 1,000 veterans buried at the cemetery, according to former Marine Robert Farabee with Bob’s Vets of Highlands County, who is organizing this event he proudly claims to be “the only gravesite service” in the county.
“I will place flags on Sunday morning at the military gravesites that are unmarked,” Farabee said. “My grandfather’s grave is one of them.”
He further added, “We really want to honor all these veterans.”
Avon Park Air Force Range Commander Lt. Col. Michael S. Ryan will be the guest speaker at the Lakeview Memorial Gardens event. Musical guest will be Nashville recording artists the Wacaster Family, who are from Highlands County and have won various inspirational country music awards.
According to Farabee, this will be the first year they will introduce the echoing “Taps” performed by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Clarissa Garza and a live bugler Rene Serrano. He also said they are adding professional bagpiper Ken Macklin to the ceremony who will perform several songs including the traditional “Amazing Grace.”
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and Rifle Team will perform the flag folding ceremony and 21-gun salute. They conducted a two-hour practice on Thursday evening to prepare for the event.
There will be a cookout after the program which is expected to be 45 minutes.
The first 250 guests at Lakeview will receive a gift. All registered guests will have a chance to win a $100 gas card or a grand prize of $500. The drawing will be held the following day.
Transportation will be provided for anyone needing assistance from the parking area to the event staging area.
Later on Monday at 2 p.m., the Sea Services Museum will celebrate with cake, guided tours and speakers.
Organizers of the event expect to host Sebring Mayor John Shoop and U.S. Congressman Scott Franklin of Lakeland. Franklin, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, retired U.S Navy commander and veteran of Operation Desert Storm, will serve as the keynote speaker during the ceremony.
Franklin has said that he, with 26 years in military service, understands the challenges the veterans face, and holds himself committed to passing legislation that serves the men and women who served the U.S.
Fred Carino, publicity coordinator for the Museum, said the local historic entity was able to get Franklin for three reasons.
“One, he’s a good guy; two, he’s a retired naval aviator, an F-14 jockey,” Carino said, “and three, (Col.) Mike Borders (U.S. Army ret.) paid a call on him in (Washington) D.C. and put the arm on him.”
Carino didn’t think Borders had to twist too hard.
“Franklin is a very patriotic young man,” Carino said.
To Carino’s recollection, this may be Franklin’s first visit to the Museum, in which he may relive some memories from his deployments.
“I’m pretty sure he lost some classmates,” Carino said of the U.S. Naval Academy, class of 1986.
Memorial Day is a pretty solemn occasion, or it used to be. It started as “Decoration Day” in the years after the Civil War ended, when townspeople, north and south, would visit their local cemeteries to decorate the graves of veterans who had died in that war.
Rivalries die hard. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, several cities in the north and south have tried to lay claim to hosting the first Decoration Day ceremonies.
In 1966, Congress and President Lyndon Johnson declared Waterloo, N.Y., the “birthplace” of Memorial Day, based on it hosting a community-wide ceremony on May 5, 1866, to honor local veterans who had fought in the Civil War.
“It’s not just another day at the beach or a big sale at Walmart,” Carino said.
The Military Sea Services Museum — “Where History Comes Alive” — is dedicated to preserving and maintaining the customs and traditions of the three military sea services of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Coast Guard.
The 501©(3) nonprofit is staffed entirely by volunteers. Regular hours are 12-4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. For information about tours, visit www.milseassvcmuseum.com, or contact the museum at 863-385-0992 or navmargrd@gmail.com.
Highlands Sun Editor Cindy Marshall contributed to this story.